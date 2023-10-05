Tales of the Damned: A Collection of Classic Horror Stories by Matt Ralphs and Taylor Dolan

Age 12 plus:

Tales of the Damned: A Collection of Classic Horror Stories

Matt Ralphs and Taylor Dolan

Monsters, ghosts, murder, lots of blood and gore, vampires, zombies, ghosts, demons, monsters, werewolves and witches...

If you’re looking for a book that contains every type of horror trope, then here’s your chance to step into the darkness and face your deepest fears! Tales of ghosts, monsters and murderers have terrified and delighted readers for thousands of years, and this super-scary, spine-chilling collection features eight classic horror stories including retellings of gruesome folk tales and gothic classics.

Digging up the bones of some of the most terrifying stories ever written is editor and author Matt Ralphs, with visual help from his accomplice in horror, American artist Taylor Dolan who specialises in re-illustrating classic tales. From the famously disturbing short stories of Edgar Allan Poe, to gothic favourites like Dracula and Frankenstein, chilling ghost stories, and dark fairy tales, like the early versions of Red Riding Hood and Snow White, this striking anthology is packed with horror of every kind. Discover The Masque of the Red Death, Bluebeard, The Monkey’s Paw, and shiver at the author’s take on the classic Pagan Horror film The Wicker Man.

Each of the stories is broken up by a series of ‘theme’ spreads which add an element of fascinating non-fiction and cover everything from the rise of the horror genre to famous monsters and vampire mass hysteria. Brought to vivid, visceral life by Dolan’s nightmarish illustrations, Tales of the Damned is a great gift for Halloween... and the perfect introduction to the world of horror.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £20)

Age 15 plus:

Bad Magic: A Skulduggery Pleasant Graphic Novel

Derek Landy, P.J. Holden, Matt Soffe, Rob Jones and Pye Parr

Horror and mystery collide in the highly anticipated and first ever, full-colour graphic novel in Irish author Derek Landy’s award-winning fantasy detective series which has become a global phenomenon. Bad Magic is a totally new story, set in the universe of Skulduggery Pleasant, a place which has featured in a 15-book series, two World Book Day books, a novella, a short story collection, a prequel and The Skulduggery Pleasant Grimoire. Here we are swept away to a small town in the middle of Ireland, a string of unexplained deaths and a monster on the loose. Better call in the experts! When Skulduggery Pleasant and Valkyrie Cain drive into Termoncara, they discover a town with a dark past and a people haunted by their own secrets. There is a creature stalking the streets... a creature who delights in cruelty, who feeds off the little hatreds, and who grows stronger with every drop of blood spilled. An unmissable treat for Skulduggery Pleasant’s army of fans... and an ideal introduction to the cult series for new readers.

(HarperCollinsChildren’sBooks, paperback, £14.99)

Age 13 plus:

Welcome to Camp Killer

Cynthia Murphy

When an author confesses to having a long-standing love affair with all things scary, then readers beware... you’re in for a terrifying treat! And Welcome to Camp Killer – a gripping slasher-style whodunit featuring the deadly consequences of a series of unfortunate incidents at a summer camp gone wrong – certainly fits the bill for a truly haunting Halloween read. This cracking horror tale comes from the pen of TikTok sensation and North-West author Cynthia Murphy whose debut novel, The Last One to Die, won both the Redhill Trust Book Award and Lancashire Book of the Year 2022. When an American-style residential camp is set up in the grounds of an English stately home, the teenage camp counsellors are looking forward to a fun summer of activities. But right from the outset, things don’t feel quite right at Camp Miller. Rumours circulate of a tragedy that took place in the grounds and there are unexplained sightings of a ghostly presence. Then the incidents begin... a near-drowning out on the lake, a fatal fall from a cliff-face. Are these tragic accidents, or is there something more sinister going on at Camp Killer? With an addictive plotline that keeps the pages turning at a fast and furious pace, lots of devilish twists and turns, an impish sense of fun, and a cast of fascinating characters, this is a thriller-chiller to die for!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 12 plus:

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Novelisation

Megan Shepherd

What could be better this spooky season than to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Halloween classic, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, with this evocative novelisation. Harnessing all the creepy vibes and unforgettable atmospherics of the much-loved film, this super collectible book has been adapted by Carnegie Medal-nominated author Megan Shepherd. Uninitiated youngsters, and those familiar with the film, will love meeting up with Jack Skellington, the beloved Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who has grown tired of his home’s annual scaring routines and longs for something new. So when he and his loyal dog, Zero, discover a series of doors in the Hinterlands leading to other holiday towns, he can’t help but explore... and quickly becomes enamoured with Christmas Town, a place filled with jolly laughs, merry elves, and plenty of presents. Jack shares all of his findings with the rest of Halloween Town and together they devise a plan to run Christmas themselves. But not all tricks can be turned into holiday treats, and Jack’s dream of organising the best Christmas ever may just turn into a nightmare with the mysterious Oogie Boogie hiding in the shadows. Alongside friends like the rag doll Sally, can Jack find his true purpose as a holiday king? With its creepy cast of Halloween Town characters, monsters, mischief and magic aplenty, there is so much to enjoy for a new generation of fantasy adventure lovers!

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Witchstone Ghosts

Emily Randall-Jones

If gothic vibes float your boat, then sail off to a storm-soaked island for a thrilling spin on the traditional ghost story genre. Debut author Emily Randall-Jones, winner of the Times/Chicken House Children’s Fiction Competition 2021, works her special brand of black magic on the super-spooky tale of The Witchstone Ghosts. Autumn Albert can see the dead... much to her annoyance. But when her dad dies in mysterious circumstances, he’s the one ghost who doesn’t appear. A curious instruction in his will sends Autumn to Imber, the storm-soaked island of his childhood and a place marked by tight-lipped locals, strange stacks of witchstones... and even fewer ghosts. Soon Autumn is ensnared in a dark and twisty mystery which must be unravelled before the sea rises up and history is doomed to repeat itself... Full of originality and imagination, but also with a cosy warmth and charm to temper all the chills and thrills, this breathtaking tale is guaranteed to delight young readers who enjoy both heart and hauntings.

(Chicken House Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Shiver Point: It Came From The Woods

Gabriel Dylan

Halloween is the perfect time to enter (if you dare!) Shiver Point, a thrilling, chilling new horror series for all those who love having their spines tingled and their goosebumps raised! They’d have you believe that Shiver Point is boring, that nothing interesting ever happens there and there’s never anything fun to do. That’s what Alex had always thought until one night, in the dead dark, he spots what looks like a meteorite plummeting into Howlmoor Forest. Intrigued, Alex goes to investigate but little does he know, four other kids have also spotted the strange streak in the sky... ‘troublemaker’ Oli, studious Sophia, curious Mo and budding engineer Riley. What they discover is far beyond their wildest dreams... in fact it belongs in their nightmares. Can the gang work together to save the town from the bloodthirsty bodysnatcher that’s arrived with the meteorite, or is it too late? One thing’s for sure, Shiver Point will never be the same again. Expect spooks, screams and small-town horror... don’t say you weren’t warned!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Double Trouble Society and the Worst Curse

Carrie Hope Fletcher and David Ortu

What’s your fancy for Halloween this year... witches, vampires, werewolves or ghosts? If all those spooky stars fit the bill, then join the Double Trouble Society who are ready to launch into a super-spooky new adventure! Following on from the first book of this magical mystery series, acclaimed performer and author Carrie Hope Fletcher returns to bewitch readers with another spellbinding mystery starring a bunch of doggedly determined young detectives. Stars of the show are Ivy and Maggie of the Double Trouble Society who have been best friends ever since they were born at exactly the same minute on Friday 13th twelve years ago. And after defeating the Crowood Witch and saving the day in their first outing, Ivy, Maggie and the rest of the sleuthing Double Trouble Society are on the look-out for their next big adventure. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long because there are three new kids in town and they are all behaving very mysteriously .The Double Trouble Society know how to handle witches but can they manage vampires, werewolves and ghosts as well? With its eye-catching foiled cover, lashings of mystery, magic, mischief and mayhem, and the gorgeous chapter illustrations of David Ortu, this witchy and wonderfully entertaining romp is an ideal gift for all young Halloween fans!

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Spirit Snatcher

Cat Gray

Escape into the fun and magic of a gorgeously ghostly adventure from Irish-born author Cat Gray whose writing is inspired by the magical moments of her own childhood. The Spirit Snatcher – an atmospheric and thrilling tale which explores the irresistible idea of secret pockets of magic hiding in the real world – sweeps us away to Elbow Alley, home of the most monstrous mystery. Here we find Pip who was not expecting his new neighbours to be vampires, banshees and ghosts. But worst of all for Pip is the mysterious spirit snatcher, which appears out of nowhere and sucks away people’s personalities. When it attacks Pip’s parents, the only way to save them is to find and destroy it. But, unfortunately, no one knows who it is. Along with his new friend Fliss and her dog Splodge, Pip sets out to investigate, facing murderous ghouls, werewolf attacks and a dangerously mouldy cheese. And if he and Fliss can’t stop the creature by their thirteenth birthdays, they will be spirit-snatched too. Written with all the fantasy, wonder and spooky ingredients that seduce young readers, Gray’s fast-paced, all-action, twisting and turning adventure is brimming with spine-tingling detail and colourful characters. A truly spellbinding read for all middle-graders!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Midnight Switch

Samuel J. Halpin

Spooky chills and thrills are around every corner (and every page!) of a quirky adventure from Tasmania-born author Samuel J. Halpin who now lives in London and works in comedy TV production. Expect curses, magic, witches and danger as a boy sets out to discover why an unusually large bird has started perching on his bedroom windowsill at the stroke of midnight. When Lewis’s family moves to a spooky, faraway town called Barrow in the Snoring Broads, he can't quite put his finger on what feels so strange about his new home. Everyone is obsessed with superstition, and an old story about terrible floods and a curse by the infamous Barrow Bogwitch... and all the while, a mysterious bird watches his every move. When his family friend Moira arrives to stay, there’s something peculiar about Moira too. She doesn’t know where she’s from and strange things happen around her. Lewis and Moira are determined to figure out what’s going on in Barrow, but as they unravel secret symbols, riddles and stories of a midnight curse, they find that there might be some truth in the old town tales. The reality is that Bogwitch is stirring again and she has eyes everywhere... they are in grave danger and time is running out. Youngsters will love this addictive spook-fest story in which two intrepid youngsters must solve a perilous mystery in a race against the clock. Brimming with darkness, witchcraft and scary birds, this is an adventure that readers will love getting their claws into!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Rayleigh Mann in the Company of Monsters

Ciannon Smart

Enter a monstrously exciting fantasy world where the bad guys are really the good guys! Rayleigh Mann in the Company of Monsters is the first of an exciting new series from Ciannon Smart whose love of her Caribbean heritage and its myths, and growing up in London, inspire her action tales of magic, monsters and humour. So welcome to the world of Below London where causing a ruckus is the best thing you can do! When notorious troublemaker Rayleigh Mann sneaks out to go trick-or-treating on Halloween, he gets more than he bargained for... in the form of a monster straight out of his nana’s stories. The weirdest thing though is that the monster tells Rayleigh that the father he never knew is actually the Bogey Mann, the most terrifying of all monsters and the Supreme Scarer himself. And there’s more... Bogey is missing and Rayleigh is the only one who can find him. But to do so, Rayleigh must travel to Bogey’s world in Below London. There Rayleigh’s penchant for tricks might just help him survive an adventure straight out of his wildest dreams... or perhaps his most terrifying nightmares! With good guys, some seriously scary bad guys, and a dark and thrilling fantasy world that will appeal to all young adventurers, the escapades of Rayleigh Mann and his monsters are set to be a big hit this Halloween!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Kevin the Vampire: A Most Mysterious Monster

Matt Brown and Flavia Sorrentino

If you thought vampires only made an appearance at Halloween, then author Matt Brown and illustrator Flavia Sorrentino are here to prove you wrong with the first book in their frightfully funny new series! Youngsters will love getting their teeth into Kevin the Vampire, a reassuring new hero who brings with him important messages about not judging others and celebrating our differences. Kevin Aurelius is just like any other almost eleven-year-old. Well, apart from his fangs obviously, and that he’s immortal. Oh and he is also, of course, a vampire! Together with his vampire parents and annoying older siblings, Kevin is on his way to Monstros City when, due to dodgy batnav, they get stranded in a strange, quiet place called Lower Drudging, full of humans. With empty coffers in need of filling, their only choice is to put on an impromptu carnival to earn the gold they need to get back on their way. But Lower Drudging has a monstrous secret of its own... a secret that is old, very hungry and has just woken up! It’s up to Kevin and his new best friend Susie to save the town... or else! Packed to the fangs with fabulous fantasy and monstrous fun, and brought to life by Sorrentino’s hilarious illustrations, Kevin’s adventures ensure youngsters will have the last laugh.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Ghost Scouts: Mayhem at Camp Croak!

Taylor Dolan

If you’re looking for some wicked Halloween fun, head off to Camp Croak and meet zombies, werewolves and a fierce skeleton! Mayhem at Camp Croak! is exciting American author and illustrator Taylor Dolan’s fourth hilarious and hair-raising book in her illustrated Ghost Scouts series which cleverly tackles difficult topics like difference, bullying and mental health. Lexie Wild is having a rollicking time at Camp Croak with her ghoulish pals... until the smarmy scouts from Happy Hollow issue a deadly ancient challenge. If the Ghost Scouts lose, their beloved camp will be destroyed. Lexie must summon up all her courage if the Ghost Scouts are to defeat the wicked Euphemia Vile and her crew. But watch out... the malicious whispering snakes are loose! Maybe working together is the answer. With its cast of ghoulish but gorgeous characters, a feisty feminist heroine, an inclusive cast of characters, a story steeped in friendship, fun, kindness and daring to be different, and Dolan’s all-action, two-tone illustrations throughout, this is the perfect read for all young mischief-makers.

(Guppy Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

I'm Not Scared, You Are!

Patricia Hegarty and Thomas Elliott

Spook yourself silly this Halloween with a rib-tickling, spine-tingling sounds book! ‘The wild wind is howling, there’s a creak on the stair. Are you feeling brave? Follow me if you dare!’ Join a cast of creepy creatures in this hair-raising journey through a night packed with ghosts and ghouls, toads and trolls, and bats and black cats. Listen out for a haunting wolf howl, the clinking of a ghoul’s chain, a witch’s scary cackle, the rattling of bones, and the clackety clack of the ghost train. There are twenty-four sensationally spooky sounds to make your hair stand on end... are you brave enough to listen to them all? ﻿With Patricia Hegarty’s fun rhyming text, Thomas Elliott’s ghostly gallery of illustrations, and ghoulish sounds galore, this is a spooktacular adventure for all young Halloween fans!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Five Little Ghosts

Lily Murray and Holly Surplice

Halloween must be in the air if these little ghosts are causing a flap! Author Lily Murray and illustrator Holly Surplice team up for the third title in their enchanting and wonderfully colourful lift-the-flaps picture books based on the nursery rhyme Five Little Ducks. ‘Five little ghosts floated off one day Over the hills and far away. Mamma Ghost said, “Fly back to me!” How many ghostlings can you see?’ Join the adorable ghostlings on their lift-the-flap adventure through a spooky forest. There’s so much to see as Mamma Ghost and her ghostlings float through a pumpkin patch, play peek-a-boo in a misty wood and explore a haunted house. Along the way, they meet all kinds of friendly animals. But wait... the ghostlings are disappearing one by one. Whatever are they up to? Lift a host of intriguing flaps to find the ghostlings and discover a fantastic surprise ending. The picture perfect book to celebrate Halloween and all the fun of the autumn season!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Flip Flap Halloween

Becky Davies and Mike Moran

If it’s Halloween fun you’re after, dive into this spooky season special which stars a cast of pointy pokey, blinky winky, naughty warty, and howly yowly characters! Flip Flap Halloween – written by Becky Davies and illustrated in bold colours by Mike Moran – is the perfect chunky board book to introduce little ones to all the famous names of Halloween. Flip flap, who is that? Let toddlers turn the shaped split pages to lift the lid of Dracula’s coffin, look behind the cobwebs, peek inside Witch’s cauldron and reveal well-known faces, feature by feature. Little ones will love to guess who is hiding as they uncover a howling yowling werewolf, a blinking winking monster, and other crafty creatures. Simply open the page segments in any order... and delight in the text that transforms for read-aloud, flip-flapping fun!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £8.99)

Age one plus:

What's Scarier than a Spider?

Becky Davies and Amelia Best

Which creature is the biggest and the baddest? The answers are not what they may seem to be in a quirky and clever lift-the-flap book from author Becky Davies and illustrator Amelia Best. Little ones will hoot with laughter as they transform seemingly sweet creatures into some truly terrific terrors. A lot of people think that spiders, scorpions, wasps and mosquitoes are scary but they may just have met their match in this entertaining game of peekaboo! Simply lift the transformative flaps to reveal a bunch of ever bigger and badder characters. With a series of comical showdowns, Best’s bold, offbeat artwork, and a giant fold-out flap for the finale, this is the perfect book to make little ones think again about being scared of the humble spider!