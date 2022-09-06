Easy Peasy: Cocker Spaniel, Labrador and Cockapoo by Steve Mann

But training your new pup – or a dog of any age – might take a bit more time and care, and the helping hand of a professional could be just what you need.

So here's the UK’s leading dog trainer Steve Mann, a world-renowned expert with 30 years experience, who presents dog training and behaviour seminars worldwide, and has all the advice you need to make training easy peasy.

Founder of the IMDT (Institute of Modern Dog Trainers) and author of the bestselling dog training book Easy Peasy Puppy Squeezy, Mann offers bespoke training advice for your dog’s breed.

And in three new books – covering the individual training of three favourite breeds, Cocker Spaniels, Labradors and Cockapoos – Mann teaches owners how to raise their dogs to be healthy and happy.

All breeds, he says, are different, and it is vital that you grow to learn your dog’s specific needs and characteristics. So whether you are the proud owner of a new puppy, a 10-year-old adult dog or a rescue dog of any age, his ‘easy peasy’ principles will nurture an essential bond with your dog’s specific breed and teach it a range of activities in no time.

The breed’s history, key principles of dog training – recall, loose lead walking, and the sit command are all covered as well explanations of why your dog chases, digs, jumps up and chews.

There is also helpful advice on how to keep your dog happy home alone, grooming essentials like teeth, nails and bathing, and important tips on nutrition.

Armed with knowledge about your dog’s breed, plus the simple and highly effective lessons and training techniques, Mann aims to ensure that both dogs and owners will have the most cheerful, exciting and fulfilling relationship.

With the points of view of both dog and human catered for in these excellent books – and the endorsement of celebrity dog owners like Graham Norton, Brian Blessed and Theo Walcott – these easy peasy books are a must-have for all dedicated dog lovers.