Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience, as David introduces his brand-new book Spaceboy.

Walliams will read extracts from the new book, which is about a space-obsessed girl who wakes one night to find a UFO has crash-landed in a nearby cornfield.

The event will also include a cosmic Q&A, hilarious anecdotes, and supersonic entertainment, there is something for the whole family to enjoy!

The popular children’s author will talk all about his new sci-fi adventure novel, which is set in 1960s America. It’s hosted along with with Blue Peter presenter, Richie Driss.

Walliams has spent over 200 weeks at number one in the children’s book charts.

He said: “As a boy I was fascinated with outer space. I devoured all science fiction books, TV shows and films. So this comedy adventure, set during the space race of the 1960s, was an absolute joy to write and took me back to my own childhood.”

About SpaceboyAmerica. The 1960s. Ruth loves climbing trees, making a mess and throwing stones. But the thing she loves most is SPACE.The girl is OBSESSED. She spends her days reading comics about alien invasions, doodling UFOs, watching B-movies about Earth being invaded by creatures from Mars… and gazing at the stars through her old, battered telescope.Until one night, Ruth creeps out of bed in the attic room of her rickety old farmhouse to watch the stars – and is just dozing off when she spots something blazing across the sky. Something that looks like a flying saucer! Is she dreaming? No! And the flying saucer is on fire…But when the UFO crash-lands in the cornfield, and Ruth rushes to help, she finds a mystery – and an adventure – beyond her wildest dreams…

Tickets start at £7 and the event takes place from 6:30 – 7:30pm on Nov 09.