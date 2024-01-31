The Clockwork Conspiracy by Sam Sedgman book review

Age 9 plus:

The Clockwork Conspiracy

Sam Sedgman

Every second really does count in this thrilling and perfectly ‘timed’ mystery from Sam Sedgman, the exciting writer who co-authored the award-winning and much-loved Adventures on Trains series.

Sedgman, who grew up with a clock-obsessed dad, takes youngsters round the clock and back again in this breathless locked-room mystery which comes packed with rooftop chases, hidden codes, and mind-bending science.

Aspiring inventor Isaac Turner lives with his dad, Diggory Turner, the Chief Horologist in charge of Big Ben, London’s famous Palace of Westminster clock tower. But when his father vanishes from the belfry on the night the clocks go back, leaving behind only a smashed pocket watch and a cryptic message, Isaac determines to find him. Hunting a trail of clues through London’s landmarks, Isaac uncovers a sinister plot in the workings of government and embarks on a race against time to save his father... and time itself.

With a clock showing time ticking down at the start of every chapter, The Clockwork Conspiracy is the ultimate race-against-the-clock mission that will have youngsters turning the pages and enjoying the experience of getting lost in time.

And along the way, they will visit some of London’s most famous sights, pick up all sorts of fascinating scientific principles, meet a cast of intriguing characters, and clock on to what promises to be one of 2024’s most captivating middle grade adventures!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Shadowhall Academy: The Whispering Walls

Phil Hickes

Don’t whisper it too loud but there’s something seriously spooky going on in this thrilling, chilling new series from Phil Hickes, a writer with a self-declared passion for horror, ghosts, and all things that go bump in the night!

Fresh from the success of his Aveline Jones books, Hickes is at his ghostly, gothic best in this hair-raising adventure which blends boarding school fun with perfectly pitched spooky scares. So enter (if you dare!) Shadowhall Academy, a creepy establishment where spectres abound and spirits haunt the halls.

‘I heard a tapping noise, right by my head. Like there was someone in the wall trying to get my attention...’ When Lilian Jones starts at creepy, cold and bewilderingly large Shadowhall Academy, she’s nervous about making friends and finding her way around. And when her dorm mates tell her that the school is haunted, she thinks they are just trying to scare the new girl. But then strange things start happening... tapping and whispers in the walls, unsettling tales of missing students, and weird figures in the woods. And when mysterious figures start appearing at night, looking exactly like the girls themselves, Lilian suspects there may be some powerful danger connected to the bizarre happenings and that her school is hiding real secrets. Realising that her new friends could be in peril, Lilian sets out to solve the mysteries of Shadowhall Academy once and for all.

The spook factor bar is raised high in this exciting adventure but there is also the joy of getting to know Lilian and her friendship group as they join forces to track down the secrets at the academy.

Fast-paced, and packed with scary surprises and dark discoveries, this super-spooky series is going to be must reading for all youngsters who like their adventures to be deliciously and devilishly dark!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel

Guy Bass and Pete Williamson

He’s not quite Frankenstein’s monster but Stitch Head, a mad professor’s forgotten creation, certainly has adventure stories all sewn up! Who can forget the freakishly funny tales of award-winning author Guy Bass’ not-so-scary little monster who was brought to ‘almost-life’ by illustrator Pete Williamson in a hugely successful series.

And now we can share all the guffaws and giggles again in this brand-new, monstrously magnificent graphic novel edition of Bass’ first book which sees Stitch Head step out of the shadows and into his madcap world.

Deep in the maze-like dungeons of Castle Grotteskew, eccentric Professor Erasmus created Stitch Head, a small, almost-human creature. His experiments continued, filling the castle with creations so fabulously monstrous that Stitch Head was long forgotten. Until a travelling circus ringmaster knocks at the castle door, promising to make Stitch Head a star. Is this Stitch Head’s chance to venture beyond the castle walls? Or could he be making a terrible mistake?

This funny, accessible, fast-paced, full-colour, graphic book adventure is perfect for reluctant readers who like their stories to be visually appealing and the action to unfold at breakneck speed. Brimming with atmosphere, excitement, captivating characters and chaotic humour, Stitch Head is simply packed with monstrous fun!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Marnie Midnight and the Moon Mystery

Laura Ellen Anderson

Meet an adorable little moth and her magical, miniature world! Laura Ellen Anderson – best-selling creator of the Amelia Fang and colourful Rainbow Grey books – makes a flying return with another hugely imaginative series.

Written and gorgeously illustrated by Anderson, Marnie Midnight and the Moon Mystery introduces us to a brand new book star with big, out-of-this-world dreams. Marnie Midnight is SO excited to be starting at Minibeast Academy. She adores everything about the moon and she can’t wait to learn about its magic. But Marnie soon discovers that nobody believes in moon magic any more. Marnie is determined to get to the bottom of this moon mystery so the little moth and her minibeast friends, Star Vonstrosity and Floyd Flombidium, explore far and wide in their search for the truth. But will they survive a run-in with a rebellious rat and an out-of-this-world trip with the terrifying Early Bird? One thing is for sure, Marnie is a little bug having a BIG Adventure!

Age 7 plus:

Bronte Tempestra and the Lightning Steeds

Bex Hogan and Hannah McCaffery

Can a bunch of not-so-dashing knights be saved by a plucky princess? Enjoy a feminist twist on the traditional tales of brave knights and trembling princesses in this fun-filled new fantasy quest series from author Bex Hogan and illustrator Hannah McCaffery. The delightful and daring Bronte Tempestra is an unforgettable new hero and we meet her in the Storm Kingdom where she is taking charge of her own destiny and becoming the first ever princess to train as a knight! But knight school isn’t the fun-filled adventure Bronte is expecting. The knights don’t seem interested in saving anything and when she discovers that the Lightning Steeds have gone missing, leaving the Thunder Trolls to wreak havoc across the lands, she knows it’s her moment to prove just how brave a princess can be. But first Bronte must face down pompous griffin lords and bare-bottomed cloud-stealing gnomes, monstrous horrorflies and spooky zombits. The future of the entire kingdom is at stake. It’s time for the princess to rescue the knights! Tradition is well and truly turned on its head in this funny, all-action romp packed with the quirkiest creatures you’re ever likely to meet. And with McCaffery’s imaginative illustrations bringing Bronte’s exciting fantasy world to glorious life, it’s a glorious gallop from start to finish.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Little Experts: How to Build a Home

George Clarke and Robert Sae-Heng

Architect, writer, lecturer and TV presenter George Clarke is just one of a line-up of well-known personalities who are bringing their experience and knowledge to Little Experts, an inspirational non-fiction series for younger readers.

These experts are famous for their incredible know-how and passion for their subjects, and now they have made it their mission to share that knowledge in these beautifully illustrated books which come packed with fascinating facts and colourful pictures, and include a helpful glossary to explain words and phrases.

So meet George Clarke who declares that ‘For me, a home is the most important piece of architecture.’ With Clarke as their guide, youngsters discover the stories behind our homes, and learn about designing, building and architecture. From marvellous materials to future tech, the book explores the different materials, technologies and environments that an architect considers while making a house a home. With colourful, playful artwork by Thai-Mexican illustrator Robert Sae-Heng on every page, this is home building made fun!

And in Little Experts: How Families Are Made by Dr Amir Khan and illustrator Donough O’Malley, children discover where babies come from and how families begin, and celebrate the diversity that makes each one special.

‘My favourite part of my job as a doctor is getting to know the families I look after and watching them grow,’ says award-winning GP Dr Amir Khan as he explains how families begin, and how readers became part of their own special family. From conception and pregnancies to a family’s ongoing changes, this inclusive book guides readers through all the evolutions of family life, its challenges and celebrations while emphasising with sensitivity and humour how each family is unique and all the more beautiful for it. Irish illustrator Donough O’Malley provides the bold and sensitively created artwork to complement Dr Khan’s journey through the body.

And for youngsters interested in animals, the environment and protecting our planet, Little Experts: Superhero Animals written by naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham provides lots of intriguing facts.

And with Danish illustrator Anders Frang bringing all the amazing creatures to life, children can get up close to nature with Packham and encounter the dazzling array of animal superheroes that will help us save the world. Learn about pollinating plants, the humble earthworm, and the importance of soil and the oceans. And meet creatures large and powerful, and those that are tiny but mighty... from ants, bats and sharks to wasps and dogs, they all play their part in the world’s survival. An eye-opening journey through nature that reminds us all of the need to care for the Earth at a time when it’s in most urgent need of our protection.

An entertaining and educational series to empower and inspire a new generation of experts.

(Red Shed, hardback, £9.99 each)

Age 5 plus:

Frank the Unicorn Alpaca

Gavin Puckett and India Joseph

If you’re searching for a book with the aaaah factor, look no further than this delightful rhyming romp from award-winning children’s author Gavin Puckett and debut illustrator India Joseph from Manchester. Puckett, a master of rhyme, brings early readers the cute and captivating tale of an alpaca who turns into a unicorn and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

‘Now here’s a tall tale (in fact it’s a cracker) all about Frank, a curious alpaca. Although Frank’s daily life appeared simple enough, Frank was soooo nervous, it made things quite tough!’

Frank lives in a petting zoo, full of wonderful cuddly animals and the children who visit them. But he feels like he doesn’t fit in and he hides so the children can’t laugh at him and his silly ears. But one day he discovers a book about unicorns... and wakes up to a horn (ice-cream cone) on his head! His dream has come true... he is a fabulous unicorn and feels loved and confident in himself. And when he performs a daring rescue, he comes to see that he is perfect just the way he is.

With Joseph’s equally enchanting black-and-white illustrations bringing Frank and his world to life, this fun-filled adventure will have young readers looking for their own unicorn alpaca!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4:

Dr Roopa’s Body Books: The Brilliant Brain

Dr Roopa Farooki and Viola Wang

The brain is a VERY busy place and that message comes across loud, clear, and in the most accessible way, in the first book of an exciting and informative new series from award-winning doctor and author Dr Roopa Farooki.

The Brilliant Brain – a hugely popular topic – launches Dr Roopa’s Body Books, her debut picture book series which explores the different parts of the body and how to look after them.

First up, Dr Farooki looks at the wonderful workings of the brain, teaching how different parts of the brain work and (just as importantly) how they work together. Every second of every day, something is happening in every tiny bit of your body, from the top of your head to the soles of your feet. And if you think of your body as a machine, your brain would be the control room – with billions of buttons for all kinds of incredibly important jobs like touching, seeing, thinking, talking, moving and storing memories.

Rather than simply identifying the different parts of the body, Dr Farooki explores the body systems with her trademark enthusiasm and warm sense of humour, and shares age appropriate, no-nonsense tips on wellbeing such as how to look after your brain. Colourfully and imaginatively illustrated by award-winning artist Viola Wang, this is the ideal introduction to anatomy for use in nurseries and schools.

(Walker Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 4 plus:

Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders

Joanna Ho with Liz Kleinrock and Dung Ho

‘I have eyes that spin stories and weave the world’s wonders...’ A young transracial girl, who has been adopted by a culturally different family, learns to love her Asian eyes, and find a family connection and meaning through them in a beautiful new picture book.

The heartwarming, poetic story was written by Joanna Ho, who is of Chinese and Taiwanese heritage and is passionate about equity in books and education, in tandem with Liz Kleinrock, a transracial adoptee and now award-winning educator who was born in South Korea and grew up in Washington, DC. Their story of adoption, family, love and acceptance is brought to life by the exquisite illustrations of Dung Ho who was born and raised in Hue Imperial City, Vietnam, and finds inspiration for her exquisite artwork in nature.

A young transracial girl who has been adopted notices that her eyes look different to her parents’. But she realises too that though her eyes may not match her adoptive parents, the profound love her family shares still connects them. Even as she has questions about her history, the girl realises that her eyes weave the world’s wonders and shimmer with hope and dreams, and stories that are uniquely her own. And through the support of her family, both past and present, she is inspired to love herself.

Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders is a stunning companion picture book to Eyes that Kiss in the Corners and will delight readers of all ages with its outstanding visual and verbal elegance, joyful celebration of family connections, and resonant messages about self-love and personal empowerment.

(Harper360, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Measuring Me!

Nicola Kent

Our bodies are amazing... and getting the measure of them is fascinating! Award-winning author and illustrator Nicola Kent works her magic on a clever new picture book which presents the topic of measuring in an exciting and personal way. From finding out how tall you are in food tins and weighing yourself in terms of your toys, to discovering how much electricity your body can generate, Measuring Me! includes plenty of relatable and intriguing methods to explore the concepts of measuring. Kent’s bright and lively artwork – created by using watercolour, ink and kitchen table printmaking techniques which she collages digitally – gives visual life and interest to the topics and encourages little learners to engage in this important concept. And with a pull-out height chart, which enables children to measure their own height, this enjoyable lesson on the human body puts young readers firmly in the picture and at the centre of the action!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

One Little Tadpole

Molly Littleboy and Jacob Souva

As winter ebbs and spring draws nearer, the magic of pond-dipping is just waiting to be discovered! And what better way to start the wildlife journey than watching how one little tadpole becomes a hopping, leaping frog. Written by Molly Littleboy and colourfully illustrated by Jacob Souva, One Little Tadpole is the new book in Little Tiger Press’ clever and engaging One Little series which features inventive flaps to lift and encourages curious young children to head out into nature and explore for themselves. And here we take a close look at the wonders of the frog life cycle and learn the very best way to pond dip. Packed with simple facts, activities, prompts, and with a call to action at its core, this is the perfect book to empower your little ones to interact with the world around them, no matter where they live or what their circumstances are. So put on your coat, pull on your wellies, and use all your senses to uncover the countless secrets that await in ponds everywhere!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

Habitats

Hannah Pang and Isobel Lundie

Nature is like a magical journey that transforms with every step in this fascinating and stunningly illustrated book from the top team of author Hannah Pang and illustrator Isobel Lundie. Simply peel back the pages of Habitats to discover a world of ever-changing animal homes and marvel as Pang and Lundie work their magic through colourful, interactive split pages. By creating a totally immersive experience spanning breathtaking habitats, species and landscapes, readers embark on a visual journey through each unique home and meet the incredible animals that live there. From mountain tops to forest floors, and from vast oceans to shifting sands, animal habitats connect to form one amazing home... our home, our Earth. With simple facts, Pang’s inspirational narrative, Lundie’s richly detailed and collaged artwork, and the intriguing, multi-layered pages, this is the perfect book to make learning both fun and visual, and will be treasured by nature lovers of every age.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Armadillo Who Came for Dinner

Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dredemy

Youngsters will love getting their teeth into the sixth tasty picture book in Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dredemy’s heartwarming and hilarious The Lamb Who Came for Dinner series. The Armadillo Who Came for Dinner positively rolls and bounces with Smallman’s wit and warmth and French illustrator Dredemy’s striking and characterful artwork as we meet up again with Wolf, Hotpot the lamb and their pet crocodile Omelette one lazy, hazy summer afternoon. There they are, having a picnic as the bees buzz and the birds twitter when what they think is a boulder rolls right through their food and into a tree with a thump. But it’s not a rock, it’s an armadillo called Dizzy and kindly Hotpot asks if he needs a hug. Dizzy is a tough armadillo and he definitely doesn’t need a comforting hug. Yet, when disaster strikes at the Fun Fair, the embrace of a friend could be just what this tough armadillo needs. Smallman’s clever, comical and cautionary tale encourages young readers to challenge stereotypes and expectations and look beyond the surface because someone who looks tough on the outside can sometimes be soft, and more vulnerable, on the inside. The perfect book to share with your own special family and friends!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Really, Really Need a Poo

Karl Newson and Duncan Beedie

Hold on tight and don’t poo poo it but dynamic picture book duo – award-winning children’s author Karl Newson and creative illustrator Duncan Beedie – are back with another stinking good tale starring everyone’s favourite Bush Baby! This is the talented pair’s third collaboration in a hilarious and heartwarming series that has included I Really, Really Need a Wee and I Really, Really Love You So. The star performer once again is the cute Bush Baby who has a little secret and it rhymes with number two... She really, really, really, really needs a POO! She’s parping and tooting but all the toilets are too tiny or taken. Will she find the perfect place to poo, or will there be poo-poo pandemonium! Giggles galore are guaranteed in this clever, comical book which delivers laughs on every page and is packed with humour that will appeal to all the many young and mischievous poop enthusiasts. With Newson’s fun-filled rhymes, Beedie’s bold, vibrant illustrations, and a smelly twist in its tail that will tickle young readers, I Really, Really Need a Poo is simply bursting with fun!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Home for Stone

Corrinne Averiss and Rosalind Beardshaw

A little boy becomes determined to find a home for a lonely stone in a beautifully emotive picture book from author Corrinne Averiss and illustrator Rosalind Beardshaw. This top team are the award-winning creators of My Pet Star, a tender story about love and loss which won Sainsbury’s Children’s Book of the Year in 2019. In this enchanting story about kindness, imagination and finding friends in unexpected places, Averiss’ moving, rhyming and inspirational adventure blends exquisitely with Beardshaw’s gallery of heartwarming and colourful illustrations. When a boy finds a lonely stone on a quiet beach, he decides to find him the perfect home among other stones just like him. But nowhere feels quite right for little Stone. And just as the boy is about to give up, he realises that he may have had the perfect home for Stone all along. Written and illustrated with love and attention to detail, this is the perfect, wind-down bedtime story.

(Orchard Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Move and Play: I Want to Be a Penguin and I Want to Be a Frog

Illustrated by Pintachan

We’re on the move! Get your little ones sliding, hopping, flapping and leaping with Move and Play, an all-action series which has been specially created by Oxford University Press. Featuring everyone’s much-loved favourite animals, these bright, beautiful and busy picture books support the development of children’s motor skills and imagination. Each book features a cut-out mask and the gorgeous, child-friendly illustrations of Spanish artist Pintachan. And at the end of each book, all the moves that have been learned are grouped together in one handy reference page. By putting them all together and scanning a special QR code to reveal a music video, children can enjoy dancing like the animal at the heart of the story. So get moving and playing with a little penguin who will show you the way to enjoy action fun! Wear the special cut-out penguin mask and copy the actions as Penguin hops, huddles, and slides on the ice. And when you’ve finished moving and playing, scan the QR code to view the song and do the Penguin dance! And in I Want to Be a Frog, little ones can wear the special cut-out frog mask and copy the actions as Frog leaps, hops, and swims around the pond. You’d be hopping mad to miss the playtime fun!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

Age one plus:

Gigantosaurus – The Mysterious Maze

Cyber Group Studios

Join four daring dinos as they discover the Mysterious Maze! There are pages of action-packed fun to enjoy with Bill, Rocky, Mazu and Tiny as they set out to master the elements and navigate their way through an amazing maze. This heartwarming and roaringly good adventure comes packed with dinosaur love and is based on the Gigantosaurus TV series which is developed by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios from characters created by Scottish-born author and illustrator Jonny Duddle. The dinos were racing through the jungle when they stumbled upon the Mysterious Maze. It looks tricky and challenging, and no dino has ever completed it before. To reach the end, each dino must master one of the four elements... earth, air, water and fire. It sounds impossible but Rocky is determined to be the first to uncover the hidden surprise. Will the dinos be able to skilfully conquer each element and make it to the end, or will the maze prove too dangerous? It’s no surprise that Duddle’s award-winning picture book Gigantosaurus has been a global hit with the TV series launching in America on Disney Junior in 2019 and in the UK in 2020 on Tiny POP. So follow the dinos on this adorable and joyful adventure and watch out for more Gigantosaurus fun!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age one plus:

Can You Catch the Bunny?

Rosie Adams and Linda Tordoff

Let little fingers do the learning with this fun and educational board book which helps babies and toddlers to develop important motor skills. Written by Rosie Adams and colourfully illustrated by Linda Tordoff, Can You Catch the Bunny? is a lively touch-and-trace maze book which offers youngsters a fun and interactive reading experience. ‘Bunny’s on a treasure hunt, what do you think he’ll find? Chase him through the veggie patch and don’t get left behind!’ Children will love helping Bunny find his way through the garden, forest, orchard and meadow as they enjoy Tordoff’s adorable artwork and follow the touch-and-trace trails. A hands-on winner!