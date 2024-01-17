Chorley author hosts signing for her fourth children's book

Jen Carney, the author/illustrator of the hit children’s book series, The Accidental Diary of B.U.G., will be signing copies of her latest book, The Day My Dog Got Famous, at Ebb and Flo bookshop in Chorley on Saturday February 3 between 11am and 12noon.

The Day My Dog Got Famous, published by Penguin and aimed at readers 8+, is the first book in a new series that celebrates foster families.

Jen, who supported Jeff Kinney, the world-renowned author of the Diary of A Wimpy Kid books, on his UK tour, said: “As well as encouraging reading for pure pleasure, I’m passionate about ensuring different family units are represented in children’s literature. In my BUG books, I focused on a child who’d been adopted, like my own children. I was inspired to write my new series by my sister. She’s been a foster carer for over 20 years and has four children of her own as well. She’s a hero.”

The story, which is about a boy who finds himself drawn into an online pet popularity contest, despite having a decidedly untalented pet dog, has been widely praised by early readers, including children’s TV presenter, Lauren Layfield, who said, ‘It’s a really fun story with Jen’s signature funny illustrations - your kid’s gonna love it!’ and Maisie Chan, author of Danny Chung Does Not Do Maths, who described the book as ‘Funny, heartfelt and inclusive - a brilliant read!’

Jen Carney holding her latest book, The Day My Dog Got Famous

Copies of Jen’s debut series, which was shortlisted for the Polari Prize and won the coveted Spark Children’s Book Award, will also be available to purchase and sign on the day, and Jen will be happy to answer any questions from budding authors or illustrators.

Ebb and Flo is on Gillibrand Street in Chorley, PR7 2EJ where parking is free for an hour.