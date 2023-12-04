News you can trust since 1886
Charity Calendar 2024

Ron Snape, a charity fundraiser from Rufford, is the man behind this year's "Burscough Folks" charity calendar which has just gone on sale.
By Ron SnapeContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
Burscough Folks charity calendar. Photo: Sarah Jane MoreyBurscough Folks charity calendar. Photo: Sarah Jane Morey
Sponsored by twelve local businesses so that every penny raised can go to charity, the proceeds will be shared equally between Queenscourt Hospice, Parkinson's UK and NorthWest Air Ambulance.

In the spirit of "Calendar Girls" (a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research), several local volunteers, both men and women, have bravely modelled for the camera on this occasion too!

Copies are available from Booths and Tesco Supermarkets in Burscough, as well as many of the smaller independent businesses in the village. They can also be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/2024BFCC

You can read more of Ron's fundraising story in the personal message which appears on the back of each calendar.

