Charity Calendar 2024

Ron Snape, a charity fundraiser from Rufford, is the man behind this year's "Burscough Folks" charity calendar which has just gone on sale.

Burscough Folks charity calendar. Photo: Sarah Jane Morey

Sponsored by twelve local businesses so that every penny raised can go to charity, the proceeds will be shared equally between Queenscourt Hospice, Parkinson's UK and NorthWest Air Ambulance.

In the spirit of "Calendar Girls" (a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research), several local volunteers, both men and women, have bravely modelled for the camera on this occasion too!

Copies are available from Booths and Tesco Supermarkets in Burscough, as well as many of the smaller independent businesses in the village. They can also be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/2024BFCC