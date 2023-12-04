Charity Calendar 2024
Sponsored by twelve local businesses so that every penny raised can go to charity, the proceeds will be shared equally between Queenscourt Hospice, Parkinson's UK and NorthWest Air Ambulance.
In the spirit of "Calendar Girls" (a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research), several local volunteers, both men and women, have bravely modelled for the camera on this occasion too!
Copies are available from Booths and Tesco Supermarkets in Burscough, as well as many of the smaller independent businesses in the village. They can also be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/2024BFCC
You can read more of Ron's fundraising story in the personal message which appears on the back of each calendar.