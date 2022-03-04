For the very first time, Litfest will be running as a hybrid event – meaning that people can attend either in-person at one of the venues, or online via Crowdcast – whichever suits.In the light of COP-26 and the Climate Crisis, the theme this year is This Place, This Planet. Litfest is delighted to welcome the celebrated environmental campaigner Dr Vandana Shiva to give the very first Lancaster Environment Lecture, plus delving into themes of migration, population change, biodiversity and other global challenges through fiction, poetry, photography and discussion.After months of staying close to home, the festival will explore our Sense of Place in the world and how we discover it via nature, via our family, and via our history – along the way tackling some challenging subjects such as Lancaster’s prominent role in the Atlantic Slave Trade.The International Fiction events will span a range of topics from science to the supernatural, while Poetry Day will bring some of the best contemporary poets, culminating with a reading by the acclaimed TS Eliot Prize winner, Roger Robinson.Litfest is very excited to be hosting a Children’s Festival of four special events during the day of Saturday, March 12, and rounds off the festival with the hugely popular storyteller, Dominic Kelly, who will enthral everyone with mesmerising myths and fairy tales set in a haunting landscape. There are chances too for you to get involved once more!Take part in writing and publishing workshops, enter the Big Read Challenge, or submit your own work – either poetry to Litfest’s This Place, This Planet poetry map or photos to the wildlife photography competition.A fantastic International Women’s Day event on March 8, with Rachel Holmes introducing her book Sylvia Pankhurst: Natural Born Rebel, leads us strongly into the main festival. Tickets start from just £5 – for more information about what’s on and how to book, please visit www.litfest.org. All Litfest events will be available on YouTube for 30 days after the festival ends.