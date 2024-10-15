Maisie vs Antarctica by Jack Jackman

Wrap up warm for an epic debut adventure which stars a father and daughter expedition to the wilds of Antarctica, discover the amazing work of some of the world’s most famous artists, enjoy quirky adventures with a witch born with only one hand, and head for the stars on a dangerous trip to outer space with some super autumn children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Maisie vs Antarctica

Jack Jackman

When you’ve travelled round the Antarctic peninsula in an ice-breaker, visited remote penguin colonies and walked in never-before-trodden places, it’s seems an obvious next step to write an adventure story like no other!

So meet Jack Jackman – a teacher, father-of-three and now debut author – and embark on an epic, worldwide father-daughter expedition filled with thrills, spills (and a few supernatural chills!) in the first book of a dazzling, globe-trotting series.

Maisie thinks her dad is the most boring person in the world. For fun, he likes to do origami (but only basic triangles) or jigsaw puzzles of a cloudless sky (yep, every piece is blue). He writes cool-sounding books like How To Wrestle A Crocodile and How To Defuse A Bomb, but he’s never actually done any of the awesome things he writes about. But Maisie has to admit weird things happen around Dad... unexplainable things. When childcare falls through and Dad has to take Maisie to Antarctica to research his next book, How To Survive In Antarctica, Maisie realises that there is definitely something unusual about Dad and she is determined to find out the truth. What she doesn’t realise is that she will discover some things about herself and what it really means to be a hero along the way. One thing is for sure... it’s going to be the adventure of a lifetime!

Featuring plane crashes, near misses with leopard seals, and a massive family secret that will change Maisie’s life forever, Jackman throws readers straight into the action with Maisie providing a delightfully authentic first person narration.

Blending laugh-out-loud humour, dynamic storytelling and nail-biting action, and starring a plucky girl who discovers that there is a whole lot more to being a hero than she could ever have imagined, this is an electrifying opener to what promises to be a global adventure series of truly epic proportions!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

42 Artists Everyone Should Know

Brad Finger, Alison Baverstock, Florian Heine, Doris Kutschbach, Bettina Schümann and Angela Wenzel

Discover some of the world’s most famous artwork, and get to know the artists whose creations have been both groundbreaking and awesome in a beautifully produced and accessible new book.

From Bosch and Picasso to Basquiat and Banksy, this richly illustrated introduction to art through the centuries introduces young readers to a hugely diverse collection of works, genres, and genius. Brimming with colour, information, and inspiration, the imaginatively designed volume spans five centuries, highlighting forty-two of the most influential and important artists of all time.

Arranged chronologically – beginning with Renaissance artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Albrecht Dürer and ending with present day pioneers such as ‘polka dots’ painter Yayoi Kusama and graffiti artist Banksy – this magnificent book features multi-page spreads that include brief biographies, career highlights, and luminous reproductions of major works of each artist.

In addition to widely known figures such as Titian, Rembrandt, Vermeer, Vincent van Gogh and Picasso, young readers will learn about women artists such as 16th century Italian painter Sofonisba Anguissola, American modernist artist Georgia O’Keeffe, and Mexican portrait painter Frida Kahlo, as well as artists of colour such as African-American Jacob Lawrence, and Neo-expressionist Jean- Michel Basquiat.

The wide-ranging selection also includes a variety of genres such as photographer Cindy Sherman, Op-artist Bridget Riley, scientific illustrator Maria Sibylla Merian and sculptor Louise Bourgeois. And running across the bottom of each page, a timeline highlights world-shaping events which help contextualise the artists’ achievements on a global scale.

With its picture perfect introduction to great art, this fascinating, fact-filled books invites youngsters to explore the rich tapestry of history’s greatest artists, and to find inspiration in their amazing life stories.

(Prestel, hardback, £19.99)

Age 9 plus:

Witchspark

Dominique Valente and Eleonora Asparuhova

When the stars of the show are a girl born with only one hand, and a magical house with a character all of its own, you know you’re in for a treat! Dominique Valente – author of the bewitching Starfell series – unleashes her own special brand of magic in the first book of a delightful new fantasy series full of magic and wonder, and two spirited aspiring witches. Using her own experiences of living with one hand, Valente channels some of her own challenges and frustrations into this quirky adventure.

Eglantine Bury, who was born with just one hand, can’t find her Witchspark but if her magic doesn’t appear, her family and their magical house will fall into the clutches of the terrifyingly powerful Whistlewitch and her villainous Uncle Lichen who wants Eglantine’s sentient family home, Huswyvern, for himself. Across the land, Princess Victoria faces her own danger as her secret magical powers start to spiral out of control and cause chaos in the Royal Palace. Eglantine and Victoria both turn to the disgraced witch Miss Hegotty for help. Her witch lessons are difficult and powerful, but can this secret magic match up to the dangers these two hopeful witches face?

In a spellbinding adventure, illustrated by Eleonora Asparuhova, youngsters are swept away to a world which includes an unusual teacher, a magical house, and a talking dragon-butler, and a story that is filled with rebellious hope, wondrous adventures, offbeat fantasy, and characters to love. Add on themes of ‘embracing one’s unique self’ and believing in your own abilities, and this promises to be a high-flying series with lashings of warmth, humour and witch magic.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

Stellar

Chris Bradford and Charlotte Grange

When disaster strikes on the International Space Station, a daring young girl needs a whole galaxy of luck to return safely to Earth. Star-struck young readers will be over the moon when they get their hands on the second book of a heart-thumping, outer-space trilogy from top-selling children’s author, Chris Bradford, and illustrator Charlotte Grange. Stella is astounded by the stars but her brother Ryan is bored with space already. Less than a week into their family holiday on the Space Hotel orbiting Earth, he’s moaning that there’s nothing to do. Their parents suggest the two of them go on an excursion to the International Space Station Museum but during the space walk, disaster strikes. A massive solar flare sends a deadly wave of electromagnetic radiation hurtling towards the Earth. In the panic to return to the Space Hotel, Ryan’s jet-pack malfunctions and Stella has to rescue him before he spirals off into deep space. With only minutes before the solar flare hits, they’re forced to shield themselves inside the ISS. The solar flare short-circuits its systems and causes the ISS to drift out of orbit. With all radio communications dead, Stella will need her knowledge of the stars to try to get back to Earth. Gravity may help… but will they burn up on re-entry? Bradford, creator of the hugely popular Young Samurai and Bodyguard series, is a master of authentic and thrilling adventures and Stellar delivers not just his familiar nail-biting action drama but a standalone story threaded through with fascinating facts about space travel. Brought to life by Grange’s atmospheric black-and-white illustrations, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this is a gripping outer-space mission you won’t want to miss!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Magical Unicorn Society: The Dark Heart Unicorns

Melanie Reynard, Indira Jenkins, Chris Coady, Jazlyn Alcaide, Mariano Epelbaum and José R Ibáñez

Good news for unicorn fans! The Magical Unicorn Society is opening its doors once again to reveal an exciting and previously undiscovered family of unicorns called Dark Hearts.

For those not yet in the know, The Magical Unicorn Society has existed for centuries and is dedicated to studying and protecting the incredible magical creatures known as unicorns. The society also unites people across the globe who love unicorns, so if you want to find out everything there is to know about unicorns, you’ve come to the right place.

The Dark Heart Unicorns is the fifth book in a marvellously magical series which has included The Magical Unicorn Society, The Magical Unicorn Society: The Golden Unicorn – Secrets and Legends, The Magical Unicorn Society: Unicorns, Myths and Monsters, and The Magical Unicorn Society: Baby Unicorns.

And youngsters will love feasting their eyes on the exquisitely colourful new compendium which reveals that long ago, there was a conflict among the unicorn families and a ninth blessing was banished from our world to a dreadful place full of terrifying beasts called the Shadow Realm. Here, they were forced to live in exile alongside the creator of these malevolent creatures... the Demon King.

This beautifully illustrated book brings together the untold stories of the Dark Hearts, including rare encounters with them from all over the world, and culminates in an epic battle between the nine unicorn families and the Demon King in an effort to protect all life on Earth.

Featuring fact files which examine what the Dark Hearts look like and what their powers are, the book is stunningly designed, written and illustrated, and delivers everything readers want to know about these amazing and elusive creatures. The perfect gift for all those enraptured by the beauty of unicorns!

(Michael O'Mara Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: The Great Big Glitch

Jamie Smart

Hold on to your hats and watch out for trouble… Bunny and Monkey are back in their exhilarating remastered series which delivers all the comedy and chaos of the daffy duo’s helter-skelter world, and published for the first time in book form! This outrageously funny tenth book in the super-popular series features 240 pages of fast and furry-ous exuberant fun and some draw-it-yourself activities.

Bunny and Monkey are part of the Phoenix Presents series, published by David Fickling Books in partnership with The Phoenix comic, which goes from strength to strength, and much of that success is due to the genius of the extraordinarily talented illustrator Jamie Smart whose comic-strip Bunny vs Monkey books cause giant waves of laughter.

So welcome back to the Woods where chaos reigns supreme once more! When Bunny, Monkey and friends discover that all of existence is a virtual reality simulation, life gets a little bit crazy. Bunny declares himself The Woods’ Magical Protector, Pig becomes a superspy, Weenie grows some serious muscles... but just what nefarious scheme is Skunky planning and can the team keep their world from breaking apart?

Laugh-out-loud comical and ingeniously addictive, these manic, high-energy stories were just made for fidgety readers who like their books to come with plenty of comic-strip pictures and loads of turbocharged snorts and sniggers. Madcap antics for a new generation of action kids!

(David Fickling Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight

Jamie Smart

And if the wicked wizardry of the latest Bunny vs Monkey adventure has given you an appetite for their delicious zany comedy, tuck into ‘the craziest joke book ever published’ and share more laughs with your favourite comic characters. Bursting with hilarious side-splitting gags, Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight guarantees giggles on every page. The forest is alive with the most massive of arguments... WHO is the funniest animal in the Woods? Bunny, Monkey and co are battling to decide. Is it Bunny with his dad jokes, Monkey with his bum jokes, Le Fox with his riddles, Ai with her knock-knock jokes, Pig and Weenie with their food jokes, Skunky with his gloriously inventive ‘what do you get if you cross a...’ jokes, or Action Beaver with his Blebble* (*a whole lot of nonsense!) ? It could even be Metal Steve and Metal Eve, who are just learning what jokes are! Also featuring jokes from readers of The Phoenix comic, one thing’s for sure... all the family will be fighting to get their hands on this compendium of crazy comedy!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Lola and Larch Make a Winter Wish

Sinéad O’Hart and Rachel Seago

If you’re looking for an entertaining starter chapter-book series to keep new readers engaged then these delightful, illustrated adventures from Irish master storyteller Sinéad O’Hart and artist Rachel Seago are guaranteed to hit the mark. With family, friendship and naughty fairies taking centre stage, there’s fun guaranteed on every outing with long-suffering Lola and her feisty fairy Larch who disguises herself as a rabbit. In their third adventure, we find Larch wishing her human best friend Lola could understand what it’s like to be a fairy when something amazing happens. The friends swap bodies! Now Lola has to learn how to fly and Larch has to act ‘normal’ in a school concert. And a very bad fairy called Euphorbia Spurge can’t wait to make the most of this magical mix-up! With magic and mayhem at every turn, a big serving of fun, the cosy warmth of friendship, very naughty rabbits and Seago’s action-packed illustrations, these enchanting stories are certainly casting a spell over young readers!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Colours of the World

Moira Butterfield and Jonathan Woodward

A whole spectrum of beauty awaits on every page of Colours of the World, a gloriously illustrated introduction to our planet’s wildlife and habitats... some of them only found in the most extreme places on Earth. Written by Moira Butterfield and lavishly illustrated by award-winning wildlife artist Jonathan Woodward, this accessible and child-friendly introduction to the natural world is ideal for youngsters of all ages. Every creature in the world – from the tiny beetle to the enormous blue whale – depends on its environment to survive. From lush forests and teeming oceans to deserts and hot spots, young readers discover which animals call these wild and wonderful places home, and how animals and humans have adapted to live in them in. With Woodward’s stunning illustrations bringing all the amazing creatures and their habitats to colourful life, and Butterfield’s rich array of fascinating and fun facts, there could be no better way to introduce youngsters to the world’s truly wildest places.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £19.99)

Age 6 plus:

Agent Harrier: You Only Spy Twice

Ben Sanders

Watch out! Agent Harrier needs to catch a double-crossing crook... in double quick time! Youngsters will be doubling over laughing when they get their hands on this fun and freewheeling graphic novel, second in a brilliant comedy series from the award-winning author and illustrator Ben Sanders. Agent Harrier must discover the identity of a top-secret file-stealing traitor in the BARK intelligence agency. But something’s happening to the book itself... whole pages are repeating, and there’s an ink-deleting weapon threating to wipe everything out! What’s going on, and will Agent Harrier sniff out the rat before he’s totally and permanently erased? With oodles of canine comedy chaos and a pun-filled twist on traditional spy capers, this super-stylish series is the perfect fit for early readers transitioning from picture books.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

What is Drama? and What is Technology?

Sarah Walden and Katie Rewse

If you want to encourage your little ones to start engaging with big ideas, this perfectly pitched Little Book, Big Idea series has some resonant questions and answers. Helping to build foundations for life-long learning by explaining big ideas to little people, the carefully created, illustrated series uses simple language to explain complicated ideas, with each book taking the core questions that relate to each subject and providing answers that make sense to young children.

In What is Drama? author Sarah Walden explores why drama is important, explaining that it helps us understand the world around us. Children discover what drama is, where it started, where it’s performed, what plays, films and TV programmes are, the different genres, the roles of directors and actors, why costumes and sound and lighting effects are important, how special effects and props work, what you can do with drama, and how drama helps people.

And in What is Technology? youngsters learn that we have been using tools since prehistoric times, what problems technology solves, who invents technology, and how technology can save the planet. Discover what engineers do, what powers technology, what technology’s greatest 21st century achievements are, what computers and robots can do, how you can work with technology and what the future of technology holds.

Each double-page spread in these creative books explores one question and various answers, and each page is filled with Katie Rewse’s imaginative illustrations which inspire positive thinking and make each exploration fresh, engaging and different. And with a glossary of important words at the back of each book, What is Drama? and What is Technology? are perfect for sharing with any inquisitive child.

(Noodle Juice, hardback, £9.99 each)

Age 5 plus:

Dino Dad: Ice Age

Andy Day and Steven Lenton

Young readers will be shivering with excitement when they get their hands on Dino Dad: Ice Age, second book of a magical dino-tastic adventure series from dinosaur expert and children’s TV presenter Andy Day and illustration superstar Steven Lenton! What if your dad could change into a dinosaur? Ruby Thumb and her dad are famous POOPAs – Protectors Of Our Dinosaur Allies – and they have loads of amazing adventures in Dinotropolis, an incredible island, full of dinosaurs who live just like us humans do. And when they go there using their special magic Ammonite shell, they turn into dinosaurs too! And now they’re on an amazing frozen adventure in which they have to rescue a baby woolly mammoth and make sure it gets back safely to its mummy, as well as un-freezing Dinotropolis! Day and Lenton deliver another roarsome adventure in an easy-to-read format, peppered with real dino facts, and brimming with hilarious illustrations. Perfect for all young dinosaur fans!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts

Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser

Siblings Estie and Ivan couldn’t be more different... Estie is a party girl and Ivan... well, Ivan likes nothing better than quietly reading a book behind the sofa. Can they learn to honour and celebrate their very different characters, and fill the gap between them? Award-winning American novelist Ann Patchett and gifted illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser blend their talents on a beautifully imagined and empathetic picture book exploring introverts and extroverts. The Vert family is celebrating a very special occasion. It’s Ivan’s birthday and despite her brother’s wish that there’s no party, Estie knows that every birthday needs a great party! Soon the Vert family’s apartment is full of neighbours and friends, party hats, platefuls of food, singing and twinkling tin foil stars. That’s what everyone wants on their birthday, right? But did Estie ever ask Ivan if that’s what HE wants? With Patchett’s resonant messages about being yourself, and accepting that everybody is different – some people are outgoing and some just like a quiet life – and Glasser’s rich detailed and expressive artwork, The Verts is the picture (and word) perfect way to say to young children... we are what we are!

(HarperCollins360, hardback, £12.99)

Age 4 plus:

Not Now, Goldilocks!

Holly Ryan and Navya Raju

Little ones will be leaping into action when they dive into the fairy-tale fun of a bright and beautiful picture book full of all those characters they know and love. Not Now, Goldilocks! is the creation of imaginative author Holly Ryan and illustrator and designer Navya Raju, and is the perfect match for adventure-loving children. Goldilocks wants to play and wants someone to join her adventure. But Mum, Fairy Godmother, the three bears and a whole family of familiar fairy-tale friends are too busy with their chores to play. Her marvellous plans are met by ‘Not Now, Goldilocks!’ but everyone promises to play with her later. Join little Goldilocks and her big imagination as she discovers that even when loved ones are too busy to play, adventures for one can be just as much fun. And when she really needs them, her family and friends will be there for her to play and help save the day! With its theme of creative play and Raju’s bold, energetic and colourful illustrations, Ryan’s riotous rhyming romp stars a magical cast as Goldilocks sets off on a rollercoaster journey of discovery through fairy-tale land. And with the fun of spotting familiar characters, as well as reassuring messages of love and support even when grown-ups are busy, this is adventure above and beyond...

(Buster Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Bothered by Bugs

Emily Gravett

Little ones love a story that is ripe for reading aloud and this glorious picture book – full of bugs, berries and badger antics – is the stuff of storytelling dreams!

Bothered by Bugs is the work of illustrator extraordinaire Emily Gravett who has twice won the Kate Greenaway Medal and has a true talent for creating exceptional books for children. In this delightful celebration of diversity in the insect world, we meet up again with Pete the Badger, star of Gravett’s picture books Tidy and Too Much Stuff!, and share the fun as he learns valuable lessons about the importance of all creatures, big and small, in maintaining the harmony of nature.

Pete is choosing a delicious recipe from his new fruit cookbook when his peace is interrupted by a teeny tiny fly. The fly becomes a swarm and soon all the animals are being bothered by bugs and insects of all kinds... so they help Pete rid the forest of bugs by capturing every single one of them in jam jars. But... disaster! Now nobody is around to clean up the poo and come autumn, there’s not a berry or a cherry to be found. Will Pete and the other animals learn their lesson and restore order to the forest?

Buzzing with Gravett’s richly detailed, witty and wonderful illustrations, a delightfully addictive rhyming story, and some (surprise!) yummy fruit recipes to cook up with adults, Bothered by Bugs is a colourful celebration of nature’s equilibrium... and a flight of imagination that will leave all the family smiling!

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Bunny's Most Fabulous Holiday Ever!

Brian Fitzgerald

A bunny’s plans for a holiday of peace and solitude get a rude awakening when a noisy purple monster parks up next to her camper van... can the two unlikely neighbours ever be friends? Irish illustrator Brian Fitzgerald works his brand of riotous, but heartwarming, magic on his first outing as both illustrator and author. Every year, Bunny looks forward to parking her camper van in a peaceful spot, and enjoying her usual routine of relaxing amongst nature... on her own. To her horror, she wakes up to find a noisy purple monster camped right next door! At first she is delighted when a storm blows away his tent, but then she sees how sad and miserable he is and can’t help but take pity on his plight. And when she gradually realises that being nice to him makes him happier and that doing things together can be more fun than solitude, Bunny – and monster – make plans to do it all again next year! Little ones will love watching as the purple monster changes Bunny’s life in the most colourful ways whilst reminding us that first impressions can often be wrong, and that we all have mean feelings sometimes... but being kind makes us happier. Fitzgerald’s words and illustrations bring humour and wisdom to a very human dilemma and underline – in a most entertaining way! –the importance of tolerance, harmony and understanding.

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Family

Patricia Hegarty and Britta Teckentrup

‘On the savannah, whatever the weather, The animals must stick together. A herd of elephants cross the trail, Steadily walking, trunk to tail.’ Watch in wonder as the sun slowly goes down – and learn the different ways in which animals protect and support each other – in a gorgeous new picture book by children’s books editor Patricia Hegarty and award-winning illustrator Britta Teckentrup. Family – the latest addition to Teckentrup’s bestselling series of nature-themed books – invites youngsters to discover the incredible habits of animals and their families, from diving dolphins to marvellous manatees, and explore what family and parenthood means to all kinds of creatures. Teckentrup’s stunning artwork – complete with peek-through pages revealing an ever-sinking sun and different horizons all across the world – brings to life nature’s incredible stories about the ways in which animals protect and support each other while caring for and raising their young. Add on Hegarty’s lyrical rhyming text, which creates a wonderfully calming tone, and you have the perfect book to share at bedtime.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Whatever Comes Tomorrow

Rebecca Gardyn Levington and Mariona Cabassa

Worrying is an unavoidable part of being human and as children grow so too does the potential for feelings of anxiety and insecurity. For over 30 years, Barefoot Books – a women-founded, independent publisher which started as a small home-based business in England in 1992 – have been creating visually captivating books which aim to celebrate diversity, spark curiosity, capture children’s imaginations, and meet early developmental needs. And now their bestselling stories and singalongs are available as large format board books, with Whatever Comes Tomorrow first to hit the shelves.

We might not know what the future holds, but the lyrical rhyming text in this beautiful, chunky book reassures readers that they have the resilience and strength to face whatever comes their way. Mariona Cabassa’s whimsical illustrations make for a captivating read-aloud or bedtime story and inspired by the author Rebecca Gardyn Levington’s own experience with anxiety, Whatever Comes Tomorrow offers gentle wisdom to both children and adults, and includes a discussion guide and activity ideas for managing worries.

And in Whole Whale, written by Karen Yin and illustrated by Nelleke Verhoeff, we explore why no one likes to be left out! Little ones will laugh along with a playful story that teaches both kindness and early mathematics. Young readers are set to giggle with delight as one hundred unusual animals try to squeeze into the pages of this raucous rhyming tale, and eyes will light up at the ‘explosive’ ending which features an expansive double page fold-out. And as an added extra, youngsters will love going back through the pages to spot the 100 animals listed at the end!

(Barefoot Books, board books, £10.99 each)