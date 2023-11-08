An Unconventional Mind
For pehaps three years, Grace Roy, a former pupil of Longridge High School, has been struggling with anorexia, the exact cause of which remians unclear. Grace has been given treatment by a number of sources but early last summer, just after her eighteenth birthday, she was admitted to hospital and has been there ever since.
It's tough but the staff have been great and share her excitement at the publication of the book she has written. Described as a 'hug in a book' the aim is to reassure the reader, to give them strength and perhaps to change their perception of whatever situation they may have found themselves in. Grace doesn't claim that reading, 'An Unconventional Mind' will cure someone's poor mental health, rather that it might give hope and perspective.
Her 'wonky little book' has recipes, advice, inspiring quotations, a short story, poetry, puzzles and even a colouring page!
The Kindle version is out now and selling well. The paperback will follow soon. Both are available from Amazon and published by Hobart Books, based jointly in Oxfordshire and Lancashire.