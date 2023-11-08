Grace Roy of Longridge has written a self-help book: An Unconventional Mind. Published by Hobart Books, 18-year-old-Grace, created her first book whilst undergoing long-term treatment for an eating disorder at Cheadle Priory Hospital.

For pehaps three years, Grace Roy, a former pupil of Longridge High School, has been struggling with anorexia, the exact cause of which remians unclear. Grace has been given treatment by a number of sources but early last summer, just after her eighteenth birthday, she was admitted to hospital and has been there ever since.

It's tough but the staff have been great and share her excitement at the publication of the book she has written. Described as a 'hug in a book' the aim is to reassure the reader, to give them strength and perhaps to change their perception of whatever situation they may have found themselves in. Grace doesn't claim that reading, 'An Unconventional Mind' will cure someone's poor mental health, rather that it might give hope and perspective.

Her 'wonky little book' has recipes, advice, inspiring quotations, a short story, poetry, puzzles and even a colouring page!

