Jed Greenleaf by Kieran Larwood and David Wyatt

Enjoy a master storyteller’s unforgettable adventure set in an epic world of fantasy and realism, inspire the imaginations of young sci-fi fans with a dazzling anthology of retold classic science fiction stories, enjoy an adorable novelty picture book just made for your loved ones, and take flight with a swallow who goes against the flock with a sparkling selection of new children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Jed Greenleaf

Kieran Larwood and David Wyatt

A battle for power in a magical kingdom becomes an unforgettable adventure in a thrilling standalone novel from master storyteller Kieran Larwood whose imagination is as boundless as the epic worlds he creates.

With intriguing references to folklore, and real English history unearthed from the brief Tudor reign of doomed Lady Jane Grey, Larwood’s love affair with nature shines through every dark and delightful corner of this atmospheric story which is filled with fantastical characters and brought to life by the richly detailed illustrations of David Wyatt.

Albion city is governed by a puppet queen, secretly controlled by Lord Cromwell, and strange magic is afoot as six power-hungry Guilds all compete to rule alongside the queen. But hidden plots and secret schemes make the contest unfair and the strongest guilds are about to wipe out the weakest. Although the Leaf Guild is the weakest of them all, no one has reckoned with young orphan Jed Greenleaf who has been adopted by the guild and found to have the extraordinary ability to transform into a half-tree, covered over with bark. He just needs to learn how to harness that power before he is thrown into battle for his guild’s survival. Could he be the hero that the Leaf Guild needs to win at the Punchbowl tournament? It just might be that this year Jed can turn over a new leaf in the history books, and bring glory to the decaying guild and peace to Albion.

The top team of Larwood and Wyatt – creators of the hugely popular The World of Podkin One-Ear rabbit world series – work their magic again on this spectacular blend of fantasy and realism as we follow Jed’s blossoming from bullied worrier to fearless warrior.

It’s a truly breathtaking adventure, filled with magical oak forests, dastardly villains and sparkling dryads, and starring a hero who – against all odds – finds the courage and determination to right wrongs, fight evil, and win battles. A fabulous feast of fantasy!

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Tales from Beyond the Stars: A Collection of Classic Science Fiction Stories

Adam Roberts and Evangeline Gallagher

Inspire the imaginations of young sci-fi fans with this dazzling anthology of classic science fiction stories, cleverly retold to make them accessible to children, and brought to life by rich and colourful artwork.

Long before humans ventured into outer space, writers spun stories of what might lie in the unknown worlds beyond our planet and speculated about the future. Journey into the mysteries of the universe with striking retellings of seven classic science fiction stories and marvel at the boundless imagination of classic sci-fi writers like H.G. Wells and Mary Shelley.

From tales of space exploration to time travellers and alien invaders, this striking anthology – written by award-winning British novelist Adam Roberts and spectacularly illustrated by Baltimore artist Evangeline Gallagher, is the perfect introduction to the world of science fiction.

Tales from Beyond the Stars includes The Star by H.G. Wells, Micromegas by Voltaire, The Last Man by Mary Shelley, From the Earth to the Moon by Jules Verne, Herland by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells and Buck Rogers: Armageddon 2419 AD by Philip Francis Nowlan.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £20)

Age 8 plus:

Disney Modern Classics: Lilo & Stitch

Sally Morgan

Relive the magic of the Academy Award-nominated Lilo & Stitch with this beautiful hardback gift book featuring an eye-catching foiled cover and a captivating retelling of the animated film. A family favourite, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is one of the best-loved films of contemporary times and now you can discover the paintings, sketches and concept art from the original Walt Disney Animation Studio artists. Also featured is a foreword by Fox F. Carney, Manager, Research at the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, and when readers turn to the back of the book, they can learn more about the artists who worked on this iconic animated film. Disney’s forty-second animated feature film, Lilo & Stitch was released in 2002 and has gone on to become a huge commercial success. A dazzling deluxe gift book that will be treasured by Lilo & Stitch fans of all ages.

(Studio Press, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Official Guide

Stephanie Milton

Get creative with this colourful and invaluable official companion to the bestselling Disney Dreamlight Valley game which is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game. It follows players as they decide to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and return to their old rural home, falling asleep in their old backyard play area and entering a dream world as their memories of childhood return.

The game is rich with quests, exploration and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new, and this guide is packed with information and tips to help players progress and make the most of their Valley. Learn how to gather resources, earn Star Coins and Dreamlight, work on your friendships, complete mysterious quests and get creative to build a magical Valley for everyone to enjoy.

Section One explains everything you need to know about the Valley, its inhabitants, its resources and its secrets, and will show you where to look for rare resources, how to make meals, which gifts will earn you the most friendship points, tried and tested methods for befriending critters and the best ways to earn Star Coins.

Section Two is where the fun really begins... it’s full of inspiration to help players landscape, design and decorate their Valley, as well as interior design ideas for the home, and instructions on how to use the Touch of Magic creative tool for clothing and furniture customisation. Including behind-the-scenes details from the game developers, and information about the paid expansion, A Rift In Time, this is the must-have guide for Dreamlight Valley fans.

(Studio Press, paperback, £10.99)

Age 7 plus:

Disney Stitch: ´Ohana Means Family: Musings on Everyday Life

Denise Shimabukuro

Find comfort and calm on a journey of discovery with this beautiful book written by author Denise Shimabukuro who was inspired by cherished memories of a childhood spent in Hawai´i. With themes of friendship, family and togetherness, and with Disney film characters Stitch, Lilo and Nani at the centre of these musings on everyday life, the book celebrates being wrapped by the Aloha Spirit that unites all those living in the islands as one ´ohana. Sharp and sweet as only life can be, Lilo and Stitch’s messages hit hearts with the plainest of truths... let the simple things that really matter be the bond that unites us all. Accompanied by beautiful illustrations of Stitch, Lilo, Nani and their extended, one-of-a-kind ´Ohana, the book journey invites readers to find hope, calm and reassurance within each page. And it’s through the characters’ various attitudes and feelings that readers learn to rediscover the little things in life, the true relationships, the caring for others and the moments you can treasure and remember forever. The perfect gift for your loved ones.

(Studio Press, hardback, £9.99)

Age 6 plus:

From The Heart

Samantha Sweeney and Ella Bailey

‘This book is jam-packed full of love – a treasure for us two. It shows how much you mean to me... a gift from me to you!’ Hearts will be melting at this season of giving with an adorable novelty picture book just made for your loved ones from the top team of author Samantha Sweeney and illustrator Ella Bailey. With flaps to write under and pockets to store precious memories, photos and keepsakes, From The Heart can be personalised to create a unique keepsake for special family members or friends. Every page contains interactive elements such as decorative flaps, photo frames and envelopes where you can express your love to make a unique and treasured gift. Bailey’s cute, eye-catching illustrations blend perfectly with Sweeney’s lyrical, rhyming text to convey universal themes of love, friendship and shared memories all within one utterly heartwarming book. The heartfelt gift of love!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £14.99)

Age 5 plus:

Above and Below: Dusk till Dawn

Harriet Evans and Nic Jones

Discover the wonders of nature at night in a spectacular lift-the-flap book full of colour, learning and fun. Young imaginations will be filled with enchantment and curiosity as they travel through the pages of this innovative and entertaining book from inventive publisher Little Tiger Press. Above and Below: Dusk till Dawn offers a stimulating approach to presenting facts and with colourful illustration full of split-page flaps to lift and amazing facts to discover. Journey from the woods at dusk to the lofty Himalayan Mountains and the sweltering deserts, and learn all about the natural world which thrives after the sun goes down. With its gently informative format, the book is full of fascinating facts about the animals and plants which exist in all kinds of climates and habitats, while the split pages allow readers to explore each landscape in a uniquely immersive way. See which night-time wildlife can be found in the open and which stay hidden within their shadowy habitats. Full of Harriet Evans’ bite-sized facts and all brought to vivid life by the enchanting, muted tones of Nic Jones’ beautiful illustrations, this is an exciting and child-friendly way to let youngsters see the world of wildlife at night, and the perfect book for bedtime reading.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

I’ll Love You Till the Crocodiles Smile

Kathryn Cristaldi and Kristyna Litten

‘I will love you till forever and forever and more, till my love shakes the jungle with a lion-size ROAR, as night blankets the forest near a soothing waterfall and the chimpanzees sleep in trees, two hundred feet tall….’ Love shines out from every page of this lyrical and lovely picture book from the creative pairing of author Kathryn Cristaldi and illustrator Kristyna Litten who brought young readers I’ll Love You Till the Cows Come Home. With its tender tone, gentle humour and bold and colourful illustrations, this story of unconditional love is the perfect cosy and comforting bedtime read... and destined to become a favourite with both adults and children.

(HarperCollins360, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Swallow Who Stayed

Philip Giordano and Arielle Aaronson

Take flight with a swallow who goes against the flock with this beautiful and emotive picture book which celebrates friendship through the four season and is the work of Tokyo-based illustrator and animator Philip Giordano. Translated by Arielle Aaronson, The Swallow Who Stayed stars a swallow called Iris who decides to chart her own path and makes friends along the way. Iris, a curious swallow, asked the other birds: ‘What happens to the forest when we leave?’ But nobody knows the answer because no swallow had ever stayed long enough to see. And when it’s time for the swallows to fly South for the winter, Iris, who has always wondered what the winter is like, decides to stay. One by one, the leaves fall from the trees and the cold begins to settle. Soon an icy wind blows and big snowflakes tumble from the sky. Maybe staying for the winter was a mistake… until everything changes when Iris stumbles into the home of a squirrel. Giordano’s colourful, geometric artwork perfectly captures the changing seasons and the different skyscapes of morning and at night throughout the year in this heartfelt story which explores the unexpected surprises that can happen when we dare to do something different, and celebrates a friendship that lasts from winter to spring.

(Greystone Kids, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Fifi & Friends: The Super Car Race

Tamara Ecclestone Rutland and Amy Zhing

An exciting new series celebrating girls and motorsports in a Formula 1 inspired debut picture book series by TV personality and mother-of-two Tamara Ecclestone Rutland, daughter of Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief executive of the Formula One Group. While everyone loves the idea of a race, Tamara is passionate about teaching the younger generation how everyone should be treated with love and respect no matter their background, ability, gender or hobby.

Fifi is a little girl who LOVES nothing more than tinkering about in her go-kart, whether it's fitting a new engine, inflating the tyres or painting it a shiny new pink. With a SUPER CAR RACE in the afternoon, Fifi's knowledge is soon put to the test! Can she help her friends before it's too late? Join Fifi & Friends as they whizz around the track and discover what friendship is all about.

An action and fun-packed picture book that stars a cast of relatable children, with typically different likes and dislikes, and champions curiosity and determination.

(New Frontier Publishing, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Duck Who Came for Dinner

Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dredemy

Youngsters will love getting their teeth into the fifth tasty picture book in Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dredemy’s heartwarming and hilarious The Lamb Who Came for Dinner series. The Duck Who Came for Dinner sizzles with Smallman’s wit and warmth and French illustrator Dredemy’s striking and characterful artwork as we meet up again with Wolf, Hotpot the lamb and their pet crocodile Omelette one windy day when a little duck blows into Wolf’s backyard. Wolf and Hotpot call her Apple, and together they nurse her wonky wing back to health. But though she may be small, Apple is one plucky duck and it’s not long before she is flying to their rescue when Hotpot’s kite-flying adventure turns sky high. Smallman’s clever, comical and cautionary tale encourages young readers to challenge stereotypes and expectation and look beyond the surface. The perfect book to share with your own special family and friends!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)