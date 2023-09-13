103 years old, living alone, can't read or watch TV. How on earth does he pass the time?

Watch more videos on Shots!

"I am 103 years old. A story came to me during lockdown. As a vulnerable person, with no visitors, confined to my home in Braid Hills, Edinburgh due to failing eyesight and a lack of hearing. I was not able to read books or newspapers and unable to watch television. Often sitting in the dark during the long evenings throughout the Covid lockdowns, I allowed my brain to take over and produced this story.

After a few weeks of allowing the narrative to percolate, I began to weave the different elements together and this book is the result. Because I struggle with sight I could not write my story down and relied on a small dictophone I borrowed.

It seemed a good idea to inspire others who may be incapacitated in some way, to let their brains take over. It’s amazing what can happen. My hope is this story may inspire people to occupy their minds rather than let time simply pass by."

Dr.Lex Turner. Photo: Peter Dobie

Dr Lex Turner lives on his own in south Edinburgh. He was educated at George Heriots School and the Royal College of Surgeons, both in Edinburgh. He practiced dentistry for over forty years before beginning his long retiral.