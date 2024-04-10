Blossoming Buds and Kids Planet Day Nurseries forge pathways for little learners in Lytham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a year of successful collaboration, this venture marks an exciting milestone for both organisations as they join forces to enrich the lives of children in the local community.

Blossoming Buds has been working closely with Kids Planet for the past 12 months, sharing a common vision to provide exceptional care and education to children. This collaboration has not only strengthened their commitment to excellence but has also provided Blossoming Buds with invaluable opportunities to expand its reach and grow its business.

Located in the heart of Lytham at Kids Planet Lytham Lodge, the new venue showcases the best of both Blossoming Buds' and Kids Planet's expertise in early childhood education and care. With state-of-the-art facilities, enriching programs, and a nurturing environment, the venue is designed to support the holistic development of every child.

"We are delighted to unveil this collaborative venture with Blossoming Buds in Lytham," said Lisa Taylor, Area Manager of Kids Planet Day Nurseries.

"Kids Planet’s company values focus on how we can be an integral part of the community. With nurseries across Fyle and Wyre recently introducing stay and play sessions run by Blossoming Buds it was clear that the values we have as a company aligned with what Aimee at Blossoming Buds was trying to achieve as part of her new venture. Feedback from parents was that it supported them in the journey as a parent helping them to socialise and meet others and we wanted to extend this further – introducing the Kids Planet Community Hub by Blossoming Buds. The feedback has been fantastic so far and we can’t wait to welcome all of the parents and caregivers to our brand-new space with their little ones. "

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday April 13, 2024 starting at 10am, featuring special activities, entertainment, and opportunities for families to explore the new venue. Attendees can look forward to experiencing firsthand the innovative programs and personalised care that Blossoming Buds and Kids Planet are known for.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kids Planet to bring this new venue to Lytham," said Aimee Simmons, Business Owner of Blossoming Buds. "Our collaboration has been a testament to the power of teamwork and shared values. We are confident that this new venture will make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in the area. At Blossoming Buds, our ethos is about coming to a baby and toddler group and leaving with your community, and the ethos is one also shared by Kids Planet Day Nurseries." Join us in celebrating the grand opening of Blossoming Buds and Kids Planet's collaborative venue in Lytham. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for the next generation.