'Bloodthirsty tale' awaits at end of champagne train trip

PIPER PLAYS LAMENT AS PASSENGERS BOARD

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bloodthirsty historical tale lies in wait for champagne-sipping passengers of one of the world’s most luxurious trains after it calls at Preston next week.

For the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will take them on a visit to Hollyroodhouse Palace at the end of Edinburgh’s Golden Mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was here that Mary Queen of Scots saw her private secretary David Rizzio brutally murdered by her jealous husband.

Excited ... passengers prepare to board the Northern Belle

She and the handsome Italian had been dining together in her Bedchamber when Lord Darnley burst in with a group of his nobles.

Rizzio was stabbed more than 50 times and it is claimed that the bloodstains can still be seen on the floor of the Outer Chamber.

Hollyroodhouse is now King Charles’s official Scottish residence and boasts many other tales of Royal intrigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A kilted piper will play a sad lament as passengers board the 1930s Pullman-style train over a red carpet on the platform at Preston station at 8.35am next Thursday (September 25).

Music while you dine ... passengers are serenaded by the train's band

Then they will be handed their first glass of champagne before tucking into a three-course brunch during a leisurely journey to the Scottish capital.

Once in Edinburgh they will have the choice of visiting the city’s sights, taking a trip to see the former Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith, or heading to Holyroodhouse.

Later after returning to a champagne reception aboard the train, they will be served a superb six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “This will be a right Royal day out with the chance to see either Hollyroodhouse or the former Royal Yacht, or just go shopping along the famous Royal Mile.”

Luxury comfort ... one of the Northern Belle's 1930s Pullman-style carriages

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as the “Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railways programme.

And it is regularly voted among the world’s greatest trains by readers of prestigious magazines like National Traveller.

The Northern Belle will be back in Preston on December 3 and December 6 for a similar trip to Edinburgh, but without the chance to visit Hollyroodhouse.

Fares for the journey start at £495. For more information, see www.northernbelle.co.uk