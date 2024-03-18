Blackpool Sixth presents "9 to 5: The Musical" - a spectacular showcase of talent and ambition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under the direction of passionate college staff and with music and lyrics by the iconic Dolly Parton, the students have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this classic tale to life. From toe-tapping tunes to mesmerising dance routines, "9 to 5" offers something for everyone, featuring characters who will undoubtedly win your 'Hart'.

The journey to the stage has been a labor of love for the students, who have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their craft. Working with professional sets and a full orchestral band, they have honed their skills in comedy, acting, singing, and dancing to deliver a truly unforgettable experience.

In addition to preparing for the production, many students have been pursuing their dreams of furthering their education in the performing arts. Several have already secured coveted spots at prestigious institutions, including Arden in Manchester for Vocal Performance and BIMM in Manchester for Music Performance and Songwriting.

Others have been invited for callbacks at renowned institutions such as Italia Conti and GSA, with auditions secured for Wilks, Urdang, and Bird. These achievements highlight the incredible talent nurtured at Blackpool Sixth and underscore the institution's commitment to fostering future stars in the performing arts.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "9 to 5" and support the incredible talent of Blackpool Sixth's students. Get your tickets now for this unforgettable production!