Blackpool children set to light up Edinburgh Fringe Festival in need of community help

You may remember CRE8IV Theatre Co, who made a splash earlier this year, with the Blackpool Premiere of School Of Rock at the Grand Theatre, which earned rave reviews and sell out audiences.

Hot off the heels of their recent success, this August Chris and Claire Higgins of CRE8IV Theatre Co are taking time out of their hectic schedule to travel up to Edinburgh to take to the stage at the world famous Fringe Festival, with a team of their performers including the CRE8IV kids, who are aged just 10-16 years old, to perform a total of three shows a day for sixteen days!

Cate McNeal, mum to Isla (aged 10) tells us, “These children feel like CRE8IV Theatre Co is their family, they feel safe and included, and accepted for who they are. They all work so hard to be the best they can be, and for CRE8IV to provide this opportunity for them is just so special. Edinburgh Fringe Festival is magical, and it’s an honour to be able to perform there. The children are so excited, it’s all they talk about!”

The director of the show, and founder of CRE8IV Theatre Co Chris Higgins, says “Even at such young ages, becoming professional performers is their dream, so being able to sing at the Fringe Festival is a step closer to that for them. All of our performers, regardless of age, are focused on - and committed to - performing their hearts out for their audiences, but such a project takes a lot of time and money for a self funded company and individual performers.”

CRE8IV Theatre Co during their Blackpool Premiere of School Of Rock, The Next Generation

Rather than just asking for donations, the team wanted to do something to give back to their supporters as well, so they’re letting the children do what they love, whilst entertaining and delighting their audience, and raising funds at the same time!

Claire Higgins, choreographer and co-director explains, “We are thrilled to announce that we are letting the children takeover - literally! - for one night only, for them to host their very own concert! All of the funds raised on the night, and from the ticket sales will go in the fundraising pot to help cover the cost of their trip.”

The brand new and exciting ‘CRE8IV Kids Takeover’ Concert will be staged at CRE8IV Little Theatre in Thornton on Saturday 15th June at 7.30pm, and will showcase the dazzling talent of these young performers as they sing popular songs from the charts and musical theatre shows. Those in the audience will also be able to get involved in a special Sing-A-Long section, where the children will even welcome audience members onto the stage if they want to!

Claire says, “The CRE8IV children will also be introducing themselves and other acts, serving refreshments, and of course, holding a fabulous raffle with some amazing prizes - they are running it all themselves, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

The show promises to be a whole lot of fun, and is perfect for family audiences. Young theatre-goers will adore this show!

Tickets are available now from the theatre’s website: https://www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk/events/cre8iv-kids-takeover-fundraising-concert