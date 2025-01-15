Blackpool care home transforms into Graceland: Elderly resident's Elvis dream comes true
Kath has lived at Glenroyd for four years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Kath’s face when her dream was realised.
Staff first found out about Kath’s wish in November and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it. Glenroyd care home in Blackpool was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on 8 January. With Elvis having to sold over a billion records worldwide, the day was marked with music from an Elvis impersonator, making Kath’s wish a reality, and allowing other residents to enjoy this special occasion
In response to this wonderful surprise, Kath, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. Thank you for giving me the best birthday gift ever and making my wish come true! I did not expect that.”
Yvonne Hand, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Glenroyd. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Kath was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Glenroyd Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.