Blackpool and Lytham's jukebox journeys begin

Journeys into the Jukebox generation begin in Blackpool and Lytham next week.

Jukebox Journeys is the first in a series of exciting events taking place on Lancashire’s seaside coast this year during Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution, a celebration of the music and teenage culture of Britain in the Fifties and Sixties.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the project, run by Lancashire-based arts and heritage charity, Mirador, and Lancaster University Library, is supported with a £50,904 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Blackpool and Lytham St Annes were the birthplace of the distinctive British jukebox produced by the Ditchburn Equipment company.

Mirador's Steve Fairclough finds some records for Jukebox Journeys.

St Annes is also home to the Ditchburn Jukebox Museum. Closed since the pandemic, the project will provide opportunities for the public to access this unique heritage attraction for the first time this summer.

To celebrate the British jukebox in the area where it was produced, Jukebox Journeys will take place at Lytham Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, May 15 from 2-4pm and at Stanley Park Visitors Centre in Blackpool on Thursday, May 16 from 1-3pm.

The Lytham event will be a chance to hear a selection of vinyl records from the Fifties and Sixties, and an opportunity to share photos, memorabilia and stories from the decades which saw the birth of the teenager. Blackpool’s event will also include a talk by Adrian Horn, author of Juke Box Britain.