Blackburn named among top 15 UK cities with the quickest home sales, according to new study

Selling your home can feel like a waiting game and often a frustrating one. But where you live in the UK can make all the difference in how long your property sits on the market. Factors like local demand, population growth, commuter connections and housing stock all play a part in how quickly that “for sale” sign turns into “sold”. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are seeing homes snapped up at lightning speed in 2025?

A new study by conveyancing-solicitor.co.uk has analysed housing data across 100 towns and cities in the UK to reveal where homes are selling the fastest. The findings shed light on some expected hotspots, but also a few under-the-radar surprises.

To rank the cities, the study focused on median selling times: the number of days it typically takes for a property to go under offer once listed. Unlike average (mean) times, which can be skewed by a few sluggish sales, the median offers a more realistic snapshot of what sellers can expect. Still, the study also looked at mean selling times to highlight how consistent (or inconsistent) each market really is. The data was sourced from Home.co.uk.

Blackburn ranks 12th in the UK for the fastest-selling homes, with a median selling time of just 35 days. That means half of all properties are under offer in five weeks or less, a reassuring figure for homeowners keen to move quickly. The mean selling time stands at 82 days, indicating that while most homes shift swiftly, a smaller number are taking longer to find buyers. With its relatively affordable property prices and growing appeal among commuters and investors, Blackburn’s housing market continues to show healthy levels of activity.

Meanwhile, Glasgow claims the top spot in the UK for the fastest home sales, with a median selling time of just 14 days and a mean of 37, meaning properties are flying off the market in just a couple of weeks. Dundee follows in second place, where homes typically go under offer in 18 days and average out at 44. Edinburgh ranks third, boasting a 24-day median, though a mean of 95 days suggests a wider spread in how long some homes take to sell. In fourth is Belfast, where properties usually sell within 28 days, with a mean of 82. Newcastle upon Tyne sits in fifth with a 30-day median and a mean of 75, showing a relatively steady market pace.

Sheffield ranks sixth, with homes going under offer in a median of 31 days and a mean of 69. Three cities tie for seventh place, Redditch, Stockport, and Sunderland, all recording a median selling time of 33 days, though their mean times vary: Redditch at 90, Stockport at 73, and Sunderland at 78. Rounding out the top 10 are Crawley and Warrington in joint tenth place, both with a 34-day median. Crawley’s mean sits at 72, while Warrington’s is slightly quicker at 71.

While the top ten may be speeding through house sales, not every city is quite so brisk.

Leeds, for instance, came in 25th with a median of 40 days and a mean of 98.

Bristol and Derby tied in 30th place with a median of 41 days; Bristol’s mean is 76, while Derby is slightly slower at 80.

Liverpool landed in 44th with a median of 46 days, and Birmingham came in 48th at 47 days.

York ranked 63rd (51 days), and Nottingham was 70th (53 days).

Even London, with all its market activity, lagged in 84th with a median of 59 days, proof that a busy market doesn’t always mean a fast one.

At the other end of the table, Slough was the slowest of them all, with a median selling time of 81 days. Brentwood, Canterbury, Worthing, and Bournemouth rounded out the bottom five, all taking between 64 and 77 days. Whether it’s higher prices, more selective buyers, or just local market quirks, selling a home there requires a bit more patience.

Top 20 list of UK cities with the fastest home sales in 2025:

Rank City Median Selling Time Mean Selling Time 1 Glasgow 14 37 2 Dundee 18 44 3 Edinburgh 24 95 4 Belfast 28 82 5 Newcastle upon Tyne 30 75 6 Sheffield 31 69 7 Redditch 33 90 7 Stockport 33 73 7 Sunderland 33 78 10 Crawley 34 72 10 Warrington 34 71 12 Blackburn 35 82 13 Durham 36 96 13 Rotherham 36 78 15 Horsham 37 92 15 Manchester 37 88 15 Stoke-on-Trent 37 73 18 Burnley 38 77 18 Rugby 38 84 20 Basingstoke 39 70 20 Bradford 39 82 20 Harlow 39 74 20 Stafford 39 93 20 Swindon 39 72