Blackburn Cathedral hosts Champagne and Diamonds event with Ainsworth Jewellers

Leading gemmologist, Helen Dimmick from Lancashire-based Ainsworth Jewellers, is making her second guest appearance at Blackburn Cathedral as they host their next Champagne and Diamonds event, this time looking at the hidden language of jewellery

Helen, a renowned gemmologist and jewellery historian will be hosting a captivating evening at the iconic Blackburn Cathedral this summer on Thursday, July 10, from 6pm – 8.30pm with an exclusive event – ‘If these jewels could talk: The secret language and symbolism of jewellery through the ages.’

Organised by the Blackburn Cathedral Appeal Trust, this special evening will take guests on a sparkling journey through the rich symbolism and storytelling woven into jewellery across the centuries. With her signature blend of scholarly knowledge, heartfelt passion and engaging presentation style, Helen will reveal the hidden meanings behind treasured pieces and how they have been used to communicate love, loyalty, power; and sometimes secrets from throughout history.

Helen Dimmick is a respected voice in the jewellery industry with a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Formerly the gemmologist and diamond grader for Tiffany & Co., Helen has also held prominent roles within the Company of Master Jewellers and is widely recognised for her expertise in heritage jewellery. A champion for emotional connection and storytelling in the jewellery world, she brings a unique perspective that fuses academic insight with personal passion.

Join Helen Dimmick for the second Champagne and Diamonds event on the secrets an symbolism of jewellery.

This enchanting event promises to delight jewellery lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a glass of Champagne and canapes in an extraordinary setting. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with Helen directly and view some stunning examples of symbolic jewellery.

Tickets are £40 per person and are limited but to reserve your place, thickets can be booked at https://blackburncathedral.com/event/appeal-trust-champagne-and-jewellery/

All proceeds from this event will raise money for Blackburn Cathedral Trust Appeal which supports

Choral Scholars, Education with Schools & The Restoration of The Crypt Appeal.