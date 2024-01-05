Bistrot Pierre offers a treat you can afford this January

An affordable treat is top of the New Year agenda this January, as French restaurant Bistrot Pierre brings back its popular Dine Out for £10 menu.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An affordable treat is top of the New Year agenda this January, as French restaurant Bistrot Pierre brings back its popular Dine Out for £10 menu.

Available all day from Monday to Friday, with the option to upgrade to three courses for just £17, customers can choose from favourites including pork medallions, coq au vin and wild mushrooms penne gratin and for those embracing Veganuary, the Moroccan vegetable tagine is the ultimate midweek treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bistrot Pierre Preston offers delicious, affordable French cuisine for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the delicious £10 mains offering, for just £3.50 per course, customers can indulge in sumptuous starters such as soup de jour and calamari, or a delectable dessert like sticky toffee pudding or vanilla panna cotta.

Bistrot Pierre brings back Dine Out for £10 Menu

“We are very excited to bring some joy to January within a grey, dreary month”, says Bistrot Pierre CEO, Nick White. “Our Dine Out for £10 menu is the perfect, affordable treat, an ideal antidote to this time of year without breaking the bank.”

The Dine out for £10 menu will be available all-day, Monday to Friday, from 2nd January to 9th February at Bistrot Pierre Preston.

In addition, Bistrot Pierre will be offering its delicious signature three-course Menu Pierre throughout January, which includes a complimentary glass of signature Cuvée 22 wine, a pint of Biére 94 or a soft drink for just £24.45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s start 2024 on a high! We look forward to welcoming guests to affordably indulge with us this January”, said Nick White.