Bistrot Pierre offers a treat you can afford this January
and live on Freeview channel 276
An affordable treat is top of the New Year agenda this January, as French restaurant Bistrot Pierre brings back its popular Dine Out for £10 menu.
Available all day from Monday to Friday, with the option to upgrade to three courses for just £17, customers can choose from favourites including pork medallions, coq au vin and wild mushrooms penne gratin and for those embracing Veganuary, the Moroccan vegetable tagine is the ultimate midweek treat.
Bistrot Pierre Preston offers delicious, affordable French cuisine for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the delicious £10 mains offering, for just £3.50 per course, customers can indulge in sumptuous starters such as soup de jour and calamari, or a delectable dessert like sticky toffee pudding or vanilla panna cotta.
“We are very excited to bring some joy to January within a grey, dreary month”, says Bistrot Pierre CEO, Nick White. “Our Dine Out for £10 menu is the perfect, affordable treat, an ideal antidote to this time of year without breaking the bank.”
The Dine out for £10 menu will be available all-day, Monday to Friday, from 2nd January to 9th February at Bistrot Pierre Preston.
In addition, Bistrot Pierre will be offering its delicious signature three-course Menu Pierre throughout January, which includes a complimentary glass of signature Cuvée 22 wine, a pint of Biére 94 or a soft drink for just £24.45.
“Let’s start 2024 on a high! We look forward to welcoming guests to affordably indulge with us this January”, said Nick White.
For further information about Bistrot Pierre and to book a table, visit: www.bistrotpierre.co.uk