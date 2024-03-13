Barry Steele returning to Blackpool Grand with The Roy Orbison Story

By LYNNE STEELEContributor
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre, The Roy Orbison story takes you on a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and the the collective genius of The Traveling Wilburys.

Critics have described Barry Steeles performance as the American singer, songwriter, and musician as “Incredible” (North West End) “spinetingling” (what’s good to do.) The Stage said the show was “True, Identikit Brilliance”.

Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era. featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty woman, Crying, I drove all night, you got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue and many more…

Barry Steele

Orbison's music, like the man himself, has been described as timeless, so join us and relive the operatic magic of the man they nicknamed “The Caruso of Rock"

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/the-roy-orbison-story

