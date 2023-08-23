Bank holiday brilliance: How Crafty Vintage is reviving Whalley's vibrant spirit

Founded by the dynamic duo, Dan and Laura E Johnson, Crafty Vintage has always been at the forefront of reviving Lancashire’s cherished past while simultaneously innovating for its future. As the heartbeats of Whalley quicken in anticipation, we had an exclusive chat with Laura E Johnson, the passionate co-founder of Crafty Vintage.

Reflecting on the transformative power of Crafty Vintage, Laura enthused: "Our vision has always been to curate experiences that evoke deep-rooted memories, yet resonate with today's generation. This Bank Holiday, Whalley isn’t just offering festivities; it's presenting an immersive journey through time."

Salvage House, a symbol of Whalley’s musical heritage, is a focal point of this celebration. Here, the legendary DJ Gilly, who once lit up Lancashire with the groundbreaking acid house movement, is set to captivate audiences anew. This musical embrace of heritage, however, is only the beginning. Rendezvous Night Club's announcement of hosting Defected, the record label giant, on September 23 is setting the stage for Whalley's inevitable rise as the North West's nightlife star.

Laura E Johnson, spinning Defected tunes!

At the very heart of these celebrations lies the Crafty Vintage artisan market, a diverse canvas of Lancashire's finest. Laura paints a vivid picture: "The market is like stepping into a living tapestry of the North West. Handcrafted masterpieces, awe-inspiring artworks, and sustainable start-ups all converge, making it a true representation of our region’s boundless talent and ingenuity."

The influx of start-ups, championing sustainability and embracing the principles of the circular economy, is redefining commerce in Lancashire. Their fresh perspectives and innovations, Laura believes, are integral to the region's future. She adds, "Crafty Vintage is more than an event organizer; we're a movement celebrating community spirit, sustainability, and Lancashire's entrepreneurial verve."

As August 26 approaches, Whalley’s gates will swing open at 11am, welcoming all and sundry to this world of enchantment, with free entry to boot. Those intrigued by collaboration opportunities or seeking more details are encouraged to explore the Crafty Vintage website.

In her concluding thoughts, Laura shared: "Whalley’s Bank Holiday festivities embody Lancashire’s soul. Every beat, every craft, every smile is a testament to our love for this region. At Crafty Vintage, each day is a celebration of Lancashire's essence, and we're overjoyed to share it with the world."