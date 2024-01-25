Award-winning writer and comedian Rob Auton coming to Chorley in March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Off the back of being selected to perform at this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April and performing a week-long run of the ‘must-see’ (Rolling Stone) show at the Soho Theatre, Rob will be bringing his new show to Chorley as part of his UK tour.

Exploring the memories and feelings that create his life on a daily basis, Rob’s tenth show follows on from his previous nine hit Fringe comedy/theatre/spoken word shows on specific themes that have earnt him a cult Fringe following, including yellow in The Yellow Show, hair in The Hair Show, and time in The Time Show. Dubbed “the Fringe’s comedian laureate” (British Comedy Guide), Rob had a clip of him performing on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) go viral with over 11 million views on Facebook alone, adding to broadcast credits including the latest series of Starstruck, The Russell Howard Hour, Cold Feet (ITV), and Radio 2’s The Sara Cox Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amassing 2 million listens, Rob’s one-year special daily and critically-acclaimed podcast, which “makes you see the world differently” (Miranda Sawyer, The Observer), The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, was announced as the British Podcast Awards 2020 Gold Winner for Best Daily Podcast (against competition from The Guardian's Today In Focus, BBC Radio 4's Beyond Today and ITV's Love Island: The Morning After.) In 2017, Rob was a winner at the Three Weeks Editor’s Choice Awards and in 2013 won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award.

Rob Auton appearing at Chorley Theatre March 6. Photo: Avalon UK