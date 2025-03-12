Award-winning jazz star Jo Harrop takes to The Ferret's stage this month

Preston's grassroots live music venue The Ferret will host the award-winning singer-songwriter as she announces new album

The Ferret presents an evening of jazz with Jo Harrop accompanied by John Bailey & Gary Culshaw on Friday, March 28 in a candlelit seated concert.

Lateralize Records are immensely proud to announce the release of award-winning singer songwriter Jo Harrop’s superb new album, The Path Of A Tear.

Recorded at The Village Studios in Los Angeles in September 2023 and produced by Larry Klein (best-known for his groundbreaking work with a host of legendary artists including Joni Mitchell, Madeleine Peyroux and Herbie Hancock), The Path Of A Tear is an ear-watering slice of mid-70s soul with a sublime shot of jazz and a subtle twist of Americana.

Jo Harrop possesses one of the most unmistakable voices in contemporary jazz, yet she has soul running through her veins. The Path Of A Tear, Harrop’s fourth album on London-based jazz label, Lateralize Records, suggests an artist determined to keep moving forward as she dives into unchartered musical waters.

The Path Of A Tear features some of the finest jazz musicians in the world including guitarist Anthony Wilson (Diana Krall, Madeleine Peyroux), drummer Victor Indrizzo (Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette) and pianist and Hammond B-3 organist Jim Cox (Leonard Cohen, B.B King) alongside Larry Klein on bass.

Having won widespread critical acclaim for her last three albums, Weathering The Storm, The Heart Wants and When Winter Turns To Spring, The Path Of A Tear sees Harrop finding her voice as a writer with elegant, confessional songs of unflinching honesty.

Few artists can convey the depth of emotion Harrop evokes every time she opens her heart to sing. Anyone who hears her music knows exactly how she feels; the smouldering sadness flowing through her voice speaks for itself. Her songs are where she lives. Music is a form of catharsis for Jo Harrop, an award-winning artist who would rather show you her battle scars than her trophies.

“Jo Harrop’s music comes straight from the heart. I heard it in her voice the very first time I listened to her.” - Larry Klein (Producer – The Path Of A Tear)

“A very fine jazz singer.” Iggy Pop – BBC 6 Music

‘A rare mix of delicacy and boldness. Sheer perfection.’ - The Guardian

John Bailey & Gary Culshaw will be performing a short set as a duo before the main event, putting their own take on some modern classics.

Tickets are just £5 on Skiddle - skiddle.com/e/40809873

Doors open at 7pm.

Ages 14+ (under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult).

Accessible ground-floor venue & facilities. (This show is a seated candlelit concert).

Dog-friendly venue.

The Ferret, 53 Fylde Road, Preston PR1 2XQ