Author KD Sherrinford new release: "Meet Me in Milan"

My new release, "Meet Me in Milan" was traditionally published on September 29.

This is the third book in the thrilling Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mystery series.

My debut novel: "Song for Someone", Book 1, was published last November and received numerous five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, Goodreads, Boobbub, Book Viral, Readers Favourite, Literary Titan, and is now Longlisted for the prestigious Chantacleer Book Awards.

The Thrilling Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysery Series. Photo: KD Sherrinford. Amazon.

Peter E Blau, Head of The Red Circle of Washington, read and reviewed my series, which are marked as books of interest by The District Messenger, part of the Sherlock Holmes Society in London. Steven Doyle from The Sherlock Holmes Annual Review will feature and review my debut novel in the next addition this coming January.

David Marcum, arguably one of the greatest writers of Sherlock Holmes Pastiches, recently invited me to write a piece for one of the Sherlock Holmes anthologies he produces each year for MX Publishing.

Earlier this year, I wrote a short cosy mystery entitled "A Bit of a Do", which will be published on the November 13, as part of Marla Bradeen's fabulous anthology entitled “Malice, Matrimony and Murder”, along with 24 other original stories from some amazing authors from all over the world, including Derringer and Agatha Finalists, there is no shortage of talent. This Limited Edition is available to pre-order on Amazon.

There will be a Book Signing event at The Raikes Hall in Blackpool on Friday October 20 from 7:30 pm in the Function Room. I will sign copies of my new releases with guest readings.

Meet Me in Milan - new release. Photo: KD Sherrinford. Amazon.

I will be joined by another local author, John Cheetham, who will sign and chat about his new release, "Fall Guy." An autobiographical account of John's time as an Estate Agent on the Fylde Coast and his run-in with the Bulgarian Mafia, who shot John and left him for dead.

As a former Estate Agent, I was intrigued by John's gripping story; having worked for Entwistle Green Countrywide for several years, I'm glad nothing like that every happened to me.!

So please join us if you can for a glass of wine, nibbles and some elusive swag.

If anyone would like to pre-order any books, then please email [email protected]