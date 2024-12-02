Artistic Approach To The Festive Season

Visitors to this year’s annual Art Fair at The Storey in Lancaster can buy anything from a greetings card to inspiring art.

And the range of work on display and for sale is thanks to King Street Arts, the Community Interest Company run by Roy Smith and Kath McDonald, who have been organising the Fair since 2017.

This year, more than 500 pieces of artwork were submitted for the Art Fair from more than 150 artists including Natacha Gentile, all the way from Argentina.

And any of the selected works which include handmade gifts to fine art paintings and prints would make ideal Christmas gifts.

Prices range from £1 for art greetings cards and from £30 up to £1000 for original finished and framed art works, more than 100 by local artists.

The exhibition, which runs from November 29-December 13 fills The Storey’s main gallery with high quality and thought-provoking art.

And those visitors inspired by what they see can also book for creative workshops providing an opportunity to make Christmas themed decorations and cards.

A paper cutting workshop takes place on December 4 followed by a chance to create a unique Christmas bauble on December 5 and there’s a needle felting workshop on December 11.

Ceramics are among the artworks for sale at the annual Art Fair in Lancaster.

All take place from 6.30-9pm and provide materials. The workshops, which are pay what you can afford, are supported by Lancaster BID.

Booking for the workshops is essential by visiting kingstreetstudios.art/activities or emailing [email protected]

The Annual Art Fair is open Monday to Saturday 10am– 5.30pm. Admission is free.