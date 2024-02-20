Arthur Geldard and Vintage Swing Thing set to return to The Grand in Clitheroe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brought to you in partnership with luxury musical entertainment providers Musique, Arthur and Vintage Swing Thing promise a spectacular night filled with classic and reworked modern hits.

Arthur and his bandmates are gearing up to deliver an unforgettable evening filled with soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and irresistible energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for their dynamic performances that transport audiences to the golden age of jazz, Vintage Swing Thing promises to deliver a night of music that will have attendees tapping their feet and dancing in the aisles.

Arthur Geldard with Vintage Swing Thing at The Grand in 2022

Vintage Swing Thing at The Grand will be a standing event with limited, unreserved seating, to allow for a large dance floor that will allow guests to show off their best swing dance moves throughout the evening.

Hailing from Clitheroe, Lancashire, Arthur has become a fan favourite around the Ribble Valley, particularly following his internationally recognised ‘Sunday Singalong’ sessions during lockdown.

His timeless smooth voice puts a fresh take on old classics and reimagines modern tunes with great poise and authenticity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their previous show at The Grand, Arthur Geldard expressed his excitement about returning to the beloved venue. He said: “The atmosphere at our last performance was absolutely electric, and we can’t wait to be back on stage at The Grand.

Vintage Swing Thing at The Grand in 2022

“It’s a special venue that truly embraces the spirit of live music, and we’re honoured to have the opportunity to share our music with the audience once again.”

Vintage Swing Thing are a dynamic and musically virtuosic 7-piece band, led by their musical director, Joshua Goodey. This timeless band forms the backdrop of the show, performing a mixture of 20s inspired modern classics and swing songbook numbers of yesteryear.

With a repertoire of original arrangements that wouldn’t look out of place at Ronnie Scott’s, Vintage Swing Thing’s all-singing all-dancing rhythm section will get you shaking your tail feathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band also features female co-lead singer Adee Lifshitz, a Royal Northern College of Music graduate known for her sensational tone and delivery.

Adee Lifshitz and Arthur Geldard at The Grand in 2022

Attendees can expect a lively and engaging performance that showcases the band’s unparalleled musicianship and infectious enthusiasm for jazz music, with a few surprises up their sleeve.

With some very special guests also planned for this spectacular night, Vintage Swing Thing at The Grand is not one to be missed!