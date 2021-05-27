This is how you can get paid £10 by 'howling' with 100 others at Preston Bus Station

Around 130 people will gather at the Preston landmark from 2pm till 4pm where they will be filmed howling together in the name of art.

Lancashire artist Jamie Holman is organising the eccentric event which has been commissioned for the the city's Encounter Festival in September.

The socially distanced gathering will meet on the second-to-top deck of the bus station where their howls will be recorded by Jamie and his production crew.

The surreal footage and sounds will then be exhibited on a large external screen somewhere in the city during the Encounter weekend.

Last year's Lancashire Encounter Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Preston's special weekend of arts, music and performances will return on September 17-19.

And if howling at the top of your lungs at the local bus station isn't your usual way to spend a bank holiday, you might be tempted by the £10 cash and free refreshments offered to those taking part.

If you'd like to get paid to contribute to a unique piece of art whilst having some fun with friends, you can email Jamie Holman here.

