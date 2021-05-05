See 'some of the UK's best photography' on virtual walking tour with festival organiser

Lancashire Photography Festival Organiser, Garry Cook, will give a live virtual tour on Thursday. Photo by Neil Cross.

Nobody knows the festival quite like organiser Garry Cook, 46, and now he will treat Preston to a virtual, live walking tour to see some of 'the UK's best photography'.

The festival was made with COVID in mind and is open-air with work on display in shop windows and on street corners.

But Garry hopes the livestream will reach people who may not have seen the work yet and give those who have an insider's view.

"I tried to make the livestream as late as I could so as many people could tune in as possible when they get home from work," Garry said.

"I will also talk about the photographers and what it was like to organise the festival."

Some photographers, who have their work featured, will also join Garry during the live tour.

He hopes that the tour will reach as many people as possible so they can see the internationally renowned work.

"It's a different way of letting people see the photographs," Garry said, "Some people can't get about, live too far away or are a bit scared of going out and can now see art in a safe way.

"I have done a couple of livestreams from my house before but not on location so I hope it goes smoothly!"

Garry, who lives in Moor Park, was awarded funding by Arts Council England to turn his idea for a unique exhibition into reality.

The work of both professional and amateur photographers alike is on show but it is hard to tell the difference with so many impressive photographs.

"Some of the work is from students and people who had no photographic experience before I worked with them during workshops," Garry said.

"We have some of the best photographers in the world including Peter Dench and John Davies."

Garry is collaborating with The Harris Museum on the walking tour to mark the launch of its exhibition 'We Are Here' which features work by the UK's black female photographers.

"This wouldn't be happening without the help of Catherine Mugonyi at The Harris," Garry said.

'Walkers' can tune in via this link on Thursday, May 5 at 5.30pm to watch Garry give his own tour of the festival.