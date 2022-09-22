Radio DJ turned global artist: Last chance to see art by Blackpool screen printer Robin Ross at Tea Amantes
A former radio DJ who started off on the well-known pirate station Radio Caroline is now an award winning screen printer and has an art exhibition in Blackpool until 03 Oct 2022.
Robin Ross was a pioneer of early pirate radio, and his gift of the gab led to him being headhunted by Piccadilly Radio, Jazz FM and Magic.
But then he turned to his second passion - for screen printing, and having taken his art all over the world he is now showing it in a Blackpool tea room.
And it’s the last chance for Blackpool art lovers to view Robin’s work for a while.
72-year-old Robin said: “It’s always good to show in Blackpool, [but] it will be the last show in the town as I have commitments in the Caribbean, Paris and Argentina.”
Robin, who grew up in St Annes, set up his own studio, The Old Rock Factory, Deansgate, in 2011.
Having interviewed many pop stars, the retired broadcaster now creates art that is inspired by music, and San Francisco and Cuban poster artists including Warhol.
He often incorporate metal leaves and vintage newspapers into his work, and takes a lot of inspiration from places he travels to.
He added: ““My main aim is to use images, texture and variant colour, the work covers the last year and travels from botanical to buildings to street art and hand cut stencils.”
Robin Ross’ screen print exhibition runs until Monday Oct 03, 2022 at Tea Amantes Tearoom and Gallery, on Albert Road, Blackpool.