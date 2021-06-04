The quirky banner will temporarily cover the front of the listed building to promote a solo exhibition by an artist across its three special exhibition galleries.

Its creator, an artist known as ‘Bob and Roberta Smith’, was in the city centre to see the artwork unveiled on Thursday, along with Preston Mayor Javed Iqbal.

Bob said: “’Look Listen Make Things’ is a huge brightly coloured banner with an image of a hand painted sign conceived to joyously ask people to consider how we act and behave in relation to the world we live in. In artistic terms, of course, artists look at the world and then make images of it but what I have been interested in is how this process is not just confined to artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob and Roberta Smith at the Harris Museum, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

“Enter the Harris Museum or join the online portal and visitors are invited to engage with a series of works which explore this idea of ‘Art for all …. Made by all’ in more detail. Visitors will greeted by sculptures of key figures in Art and Art education accompanied by banners which are emblazoned large letter slogans.

“It’s very exciting to see my work brought together in a major Museum in the UK for the first time. It’s almost unimaginably mind boggling to think we have made an art work so large it engulfs the museum it was made for.

“Museums have been closed for a long time now, I hope ‘Look Listen Make Things’ is part of re-establishing art as a focal point not just for conversation but as a call for action to everyone.

“We are all creative, art is our human right.”

On show will be some of his most well-known works including paintings ‘A Letter to Michael Gove’ and ‘Art Makes Children Powerful’.