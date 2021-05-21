Lost Voice Guy Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Organisers have announced a host of events at venues across the city, running from June 21-30.

Among the highlights will be a two-night comedy extravaganza on June 21 and 26 at the Guild Hall, which has been rarely used since the last operators entered into administration in June 2019.

The first night features top family friendly Britain’s Got Talent comedians such as Lost Voice Guy, Steve Royle, Jonny Awsum, and Ben Hart. Or for those over 18, the second night is the perfect tonic with Preston legend Dan Nightingale leading a hilarious line up of comedians including Adam Rowe, Lauren Pattison and Paul Smith.

The Guild Hall will also host Preston College Dance ‘Unlocked’ on June 25, while the Charter is the stage for Prest-End! - a tribute to musical theatre shows from Jersey Boys to Billy Elliot and Wicked to Les Miserables.

The hall's neighbour the Charter Theatre will also stage a night of magic on June 30. The magical line up includes Jamie Raven (Britain’s Got Talent), Edward Hilsum (The Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion), Mark Shortland (From Penn and Teller Fool Us), Marcus Lewis (The Hypnotist) and Alex Jenson’s Matricks. And the Charter is the venue for Lockdown Stories, a series of scratch nights, with dance, drama and spoken word on June 22, 23 and 28.

There will also be fun for all the family with Family Fest at Avenham Park on June 26 and 27. Youngsters can enjoy The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a theatrical recreation of Eric Carle’s best-selling stories. The show features a menagerie of enchanting puppets during a magical show that faithfully adapts four of his beloved books for the stage.

Mayor of Preston Coun Javed Iqbal said “We are delighted to announce our initial line-up for Preston Live Arts Festival which combines much-loved, high profile acts with a selection of specially commissioned projects from our local creative community, the response to which has been overwhelming. It is brilliant that the city is being able to reopen safely and offer great arts, events and experiences for all the family.”

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, added: “As Preston comes out of lockdown we are committed to working towards putting our arts and cultural offering firmly back on the map, rebuilding our live performance programme and local audiences. We see the Preston Live Arts Festival as a key catalyst for the growth and development of the city whilst also providing our residents and visitors fun and engaging events and activities for the whole family to enjoy”

For more information and to book tickets see http://www.preston.live.

Limited concessions will be available for Key workers to receive a 10% discount off ticket prices.

The festival is supported by funding from the DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund and organisers say all events and performance will be compliant with all current government recommendations at the time of the event.

