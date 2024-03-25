Lodge Artists member delights Mayor with his painting of Rivington Pike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The artist he chose was Rodney Walmsley and he asked him to paint a view of Rivington Pike. Rodney has been an active member of Lodge Artists for many years and is often among the award winners, selling his work in The Coach House Gallery and also in Cafe Ambio, where the art group regularly exhibits.

He also works hard to raise money for St. Catherine’s Hospice helping ‘In the Frame’, a voluntary group, who collect and re-furbish old picture frames, which are then re-used on paintings donated by Lodge members and other local artists and sold to raise much needed funds for the Hospice. They recently reached a total of 1,000 paintings sold, making donations to the charity exceeding £32,000.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad