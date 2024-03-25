Lodge Artists member delights Mayor with his painting of Rivington Pike
and live on Freeview channel 276
The artist he chose was Rodney Walmsley and he asked him to paint a view of Rivington Pike. Rodney has been an active member of Lodge Artists for many years and is often among the award winners, selling his work in The Coach House Gallery and also in Cafe Ambio, where the art group regularly exhibits.
He also works hard to raise money for St. Catherine’s Hospice helping ‘In the Frame’, a voluntary group, who collect and re-furbish old picture frames, which are then re-used on paintings donated by Lodge members and other local artists and sold to raise much needed funds for the Hospice. They recently reached a total of 1,000 paintings sold, making donations to the charity exceeding £32,000.00.
Rodney presented the finished painting to Mayor Tommy in the mayor’s parlour where it will soon be on display. Whilst in the town hall Rodney was pleased to see a large painting in reception created several years ago by fellow Lodge member Jackie Williams, showing local landmarks and the ever popular wild flower displays, and was told it is always greatly admired by visitors. Lodge Artists are proud to be represented in this prestigious building and very pleased to have been chosen for this work.