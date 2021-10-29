Lancaster City Museum to hold wellbeing day

Lancaster City Museum is hosting a ‘wellbeing day’ on Tuesday November 2 to tie in with its latest exhibition.

‘Reginald Aspinwall: a troubled landscape’ takes place until November 7 and explores the works of Reginald Aspinwall, who was born in Preston but lived in Lancaster for much of his life.

A prolific artist, he took inspiration from nature and the collection includes paintings of Morecambe Bay, Caton, Heysham and Halton and countryside around the Lancaster district, in addition to further afield.

However, his talent was curtailed by his addiction to alcohol and the last few years of his life were marked by financial hardship, which forced him into Lancaster Workhouse.

Roberts' Oyster Rooms by Joseph Travis.

On Tuesday November 2, from 10am to 3pm, Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust’s Recovery College will be sending their mobile advice centre, HARRI (Health Advice Recovery Resilience Information).

A wide range of information will be on offer about many of the issues people may be facing, such as job advice, quitting smoking, Lancashire Victim support and much more. The vehicle, which will be parked on Market Square outside the museum, includes a private consulting area with disabled access.

Additionally, the museum will be running free drop-in sketching sessions from 12pm to 3pm. Local artist and tutor Joseph Travis will introduce people to simple landscape sketching techniques, using acrylic pens. No previous experience is needed and the session is open to all ages and abilities.

This session has been funded by the Harris Museum Art Gallery & Library thanks to their National Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Lancaster City Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.