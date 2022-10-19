Blackpool art community gathered for exhibition of wildlife and nature paintings by Lancashire fine artist Emma Underwood
Art lovers turned out to see a collection of nature-themed watercolour paintings by a popular Garstang artist as her exhibition launched at Tea Amantes in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
2 days ago
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 7:39pm
Emma Underwood has built a social media following with her exquisite animal portraits and colourful landscapes.
She celebrated the launch of her first solo exhibition at the tea room and gallery on St Albert Road, with friends, family, and fans of her work.
These are the scenes from the event on Monday Oct 03, 2022. Her exhibition is free to attend and runs until Nov 07, 2022 at Tea Amantes.
