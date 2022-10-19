News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool art community gathered for exhibition of wildlife and nature paintings by Lancashire fine artist Emma Underwood

Art lovers turned out to see a collection of nature-themed watercolour paintings by a popular Garstang artist as her exhibition launched at Tea Amantes in Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
2 days ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 7:39pm

Emma Underwood has built a social media following with her exquisite animal portraits and colourful landscapes.

She celebrated the launch of her first solo exhibition at the tea room and gallery on St Albert Road, with friends, family, and fans of her work.

These are the scenes from the event on Monday Oct 03, 2022. Her exhibition is free to attend and runs until Nov 07, 2022 at Tea Amantes.

1. Lions and monkeys

Artist, Emma Underwood, displays some of her animal portraits at her first solo exhibition in Blackpool.

Photo: Tea Amantes

2. The artist

Janey Campbell, Emma Underwood (artist), and Anna Paprzycka, (Tea Amantes owner) pose for a photo in front of some paintings.

Photo: Tea Amantes

3. Children are welcome

Josh Skorczewski and Colette Waites, with Finley Skorczewski.

Photo: Tea Amantes

4. Family and friends

Emma Underwood (right) with daughter, Amy Underwood. Back row is Jane Turner, Sue Ison, and Gary Turner.

Photo: Tea Amantes

