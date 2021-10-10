Art and music in harmony at Lancaster exhibition

Music has inspired many of the artists showing their work at the Art of Music exhibition including Nicola Hepworth whose painting, Steel Pan Players, will be on display.

The Art of Music is the second time that King Street Arts (formerly known as King St Studios) have presented an exhibition coinciding with Lancaster Music Festival.

The exhibition opens on October 13, the day before the Festival, and runs until October 25.

“No single art form stands alone and we’ve always wanted to open a dialogue between the different creative arts,” said Roy Smith who set up King Street Arts with Kath McDonald in 2017.

James Mackie pictured when he played with Selecter. Picture by Geoff Campbell.

Almost 50 local, national and international artists will be displaying work ranging from paintings, drawings and sculpture to photography, video, mixed media and printmaking at King Street Studios, the Storey Building and Atticus Bookshop.

And while visitors view the artworks, they can enjoy some music too as, occasionally, musicians will be performing in the galleries.

These include visual artist Edward Foster who presents a Renaissance Lute concert on October 16 at 7.30pm, and Celtic harpist, Celia Briar who plays at a music and drawing event on October 17 from 3-3.45pm both at King Street Arts. Spaces are limited at these events so must be booked in advance by emailing: [email protected]

Budding artists also have the opportunity to hone their skills at free workshops on October 16 led by Kath.

Lancaster-based artist, James Mackie will be displaying his work at the Art of Music exhibition.

Draw To The Beat will use the power of music to inspire participants at the Storey Building during two sessions from 2-2.45pm and 3.15-4pm. Materials are provided but places are limited so please book by emailing: [email protected]

Together with members of Lancaster Music Festival’s board, Roy and Kath had the difficult task of selecting work for the exhibition which has come from professional and semi-professional artists.

The chosen work has been produced either by visual artists inspired or influenced by music or by musicians who are also visual artists.

Among them is Lancaster’s own James Mackie, a visual artist, who, as a musician, played with The Selecter and Madness during the Eighties, and Manchester-based Rachael Addis, a featured artist in the BBC documentary on the 2020 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

All work is for sale and visitors can vote for their favourite exhibit for the artists to have the chance of winning a cash prize.

The Art of Music can be viewed from October 13-25 every day except October 24. Opening times are 12-6pm from October 14-17; 11am-4pm October 18-25, excluding October 22 and 23 when it’s open from 11am-5pm. Admission is free.