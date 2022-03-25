A free exhibition from the Northern Potters Association at the Coach House Gallery in Astley Park

Baroness von Puderbach

The exhibition, taking place from March 25 to April 18, will show a wide range of decorative and functional ceramic artwork, clay sculptures and tableware, with fun and engaging demonstrations.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “We always look to bring a variety and engagement to our exhibitions programme.

"This one celebrates pottery and clay with various figures and characters to be encountered in the exhibition, as well as some items from Astley Hall’s own collection.

Jo Pipkin

"Some of the potters themselves will be on hand to talk about the work and offer advice, plus there’ll be plenty of opportunities for visitors to get involved.”

A small selection of Astley Hall’s outstanding Leeds Pottery Creamware collection will also be on display. The collection was donated to Astley Hall by Robert Arthur Tatton in 1934. Items on display will demonstrate the delicate pierced decoration that was used frequently during the early 19th century, a technique that was very difficult to execute.

One of the artists exhibiting, Chorley-based Graham Hough has turned his ideas into a grotesque portfolio of ugly characters made out of clay. Graham, a former city landscape architect, has created his latest series of sculptures modelled on the idea of the fallen angel – all of them coming from a rich imagination and other influences he cites including Francis Bacon, Daumier and artists from the Dada movement.