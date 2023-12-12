Art Fair exhibits exceed expectations

Lancaster’s King Street Arts have been inundated with artists wanting to show and sell their work at the Annual Art Fair which runs until December 21.

More than 120 creative people from the Lancaster and Morecambe area and as far away as Manchester and Liverpool wanted to exhibit at the Art Fair which takes place in the impressive gallery at The Storey.

The vast array of work on display includes everything from landscape paintings to experimental wool sculptures. The Art Fair can also boast photography, sculpture, ceramics, needle felting, textiles, wire, prints and reclaimed objects.

Cards and decorations perfect for the festive season are also for sale.

King Street Arts Annual Art Fair is always a popular festive event.

It is the seventh year that King Street Arts Community Interest Company directors, Kath McDonald and Roy Smith have organised the Art Fair and they are exhibiting the own ceramics and abstract photography too.

King Street Arts CIC is a not-for-profit organisation which creates opportunities for the public to see and explore their creativity and supports artists locally and in the North West. Profits go toward delivering more workshops and exhibitions.

All the work on display is for sale so the Art Fair is the ideal chance to buy original Christmas gifts.

The Art Fair also offers opportunities for people to try some festive-themed crafting for themselves with a series of workshops subsidised by Lancaster BID.

A series of crafting workshops take place during the Annual Art Fair. Photo: King Street Arts

Maryam Golubeva leads a paper cutting Christmas card workshop on December 11 where drawing skills are not essential while Georgina Peacock will run two needle felting workshops. Those attending on December 13 can choose to make a robin or Christmas pudding in needle felt while those participating on December 18 can make either a snowman or penguin. Needle felting workshops are suitable for all abilities but not children.

Christmas card collage workshops using vintage illustrations and ephemera will be led by Sian Peters on December 14 and 20.

All the workshops take place in the gallery. Paper cutting and needle felting run from 6.30-9pm and Christmas card collage runs from 6.30-8pm.

There are some pay what you can afford workshop tickets and others at the reduced price of £8. Booking for all workshops is essential either by ringing 07743238663 or emailing [email protected] For more information, visit https://www.kingstreetstudios.art/activities