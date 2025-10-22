Appearing at Preston Playhouse - legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span celebrate the release of their new album "Conflict"

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
Friday 21st November, Preston Playhouse, Market St. West. Preston. PR1 2HB. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £34.00 Box Office: 01772 252288.

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.

Led, as ever, by Maddy Prior, Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia.

