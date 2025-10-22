Appearing at Preston Playhouse - legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span celebrate the release of their new album "Conflict"

Friday 21st November, Preston Playhouse, Market St. West. Preston. PR1 2HB. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £34.00 Box Office: 01772 252288.

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.