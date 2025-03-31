Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us for An Evening with Paul Merson at The Atkinson, Southport on April 15, as the football star discusses his illustrious career with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and England. He’ll talk about games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merson will open up about his experiences both on and off the pitch, his addictions, his media career and so much more. Paul’s wit and charisma makes an entertaining night and engaging evening for all football fans.

Talksport and ex Arsenal team mate Perry Groves will host an evening and a Q&A with a chance to pose your questions to Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, affording the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

Regular and VIP tickets available now online from The Atkinson or via the Box Office.