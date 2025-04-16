An amazing line up for the Jazz and Blues Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival is held every year on the first bank holiday weekend in May, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. There will be over 50 Free live gigs at over 25 venues around Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley throughout the weekend. There really will be something for everyone, from jazz to blues, with some rock and even a little folk thrown in for good measure, there are even delightful music workshops just for children.

Lots of favourites from previous years are returning, including Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, Paul Farr Blues Project , Franny Eubanks Blues Duo, The Out and Out Blues Band, Arthur Geldard and Katoush, along with some new to the area bands that have never been to the North West before.

‘We are more excited than ever to bring you this line up,’ said Gayle Knight of the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club, ‘it will be an amazing weekend of fantastic live music, that will bring people from across the country into the Ribble Valley.’

Throughout the weekend there are seven ticketed events. On Friday 2nd May we start the festival with The Haggis Horns at St Mary’s Centre, then on Saturday 3rd May we have two fantastic shows with Secret Night Gang at St Mary’s Centre and The Kyla Brox Blues Train later in the day at The Grand. Sunday 4th May is equally as jam packed with shows as Orchard perform in the afternoon at St Mary’s Centre and in the evening Baked A La Ska are at St Mary’s Centre. Then we end the weekend on Monday 5th May with Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band at St Mary’s Centre and The Lighthouse Trio at The Grand.

Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band

The Haggis Horns have been at the forefront of the UK funk scene for the last 15 years rocking crowds the world over with their distinctive northern fund sound combining break-beats, afrobeat, soul and hip-hop.

Secret Night Gang are led by Manchester natives and childhood friends, Kemani Anderson’s soulful vocals and composer Callum Connell’s tightly arranged orchestrations breathe new life into the classic British street Soul sound.

The Kyla Brox Blues Train blends blues and soul to create her unique sound. Award-winning singer-songwriter, Kyla Brox, has seen her described as “the finest female blues singer of her generation”.

Orchard are the newest eight-piece neo-soul group to emerge from the London jazz scene and we’re very lucky to have booked this up and coming band at this stage in their journey.

Baked A La Ska

Baked A La Ska are the “heavy heavy sound” of Manchester, a super charged 11-headedska monster on a rampage through the dancefloors of the UK leaving a trail of skanked outbodies in their wake.

Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band will provide you with an afternoon of classic jazz music in the company of one of the finest big bands in the North.

The Lighthouse Trio has a wonderful musical approach that’s informed by a blend of fusion, folk and classical forms. This is one not to be missed. The trio’s three albums (If the Sea Replied, Libra and Lighthouse) capture their stunning agility and lyrical sensibility, with both Grammy Award winning Saxophonist, Tim Garland, whose seventeen year association with Chick Corea made his name widespread, and the now-world-renowned Gwilym Simcock (Pat Metheny Band) sharing compositional input.

The full line up can be found on our website www.rvjazzfestival.co.uk