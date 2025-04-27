Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s torchlight procession will be more “ambitious” than ever when it returns to the city’s streets later this year, organisers have promised.

The dazzling, on-the-move display of light, fire and music will once again form the grand finale of the Encounter Festival, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The cultural showcase - this year taking place on Saturday 20th September - was guaranteed another outing after securing a £90,000 grant from Arts Council England.

The team behind the festival says it will be bigger and better than ever, with the procession - which usually winds its way from Deepdale into the city centre - being one of several aspects of the event set to expand for 2025.

It will feature new firelight-inspired contributions from Preston artists, along with - as in previous years - the involvement of local community groups, dance troupes and bands.

One of the main highlights of the procession will be a giant puppet of Arthur Wharton - the world’s first Black professional footballer and former Preston North End player, which has been developed in partnership with the club.

Organisers are promising the wider Encounter Festival will this year deliver a programme packed with nationally-renowned performances, new artist commissions and more community engagement. The Arts Council funding will enable a series of artist development opportunities and community workshops to be staged in the run-up to the big day.

Esther Ferry Kennington, executive producer of the event, said: “The world has changed a lot in those 10 years [since Encounter was first piloted], as has our approach, but we’re as excited as ever to deliver our iconic torchlight procession - and this year we’ll be developing the festival village on the Flag Market with great shows and music, food and drink.”

The village will act as a central hub where visitors can gather, enjoy the performances and take part in on-the-day workshops. The new format is designed to encourage audiences to stay in the city throughout the day and into the evening, boosting custom for local businesses and hospitality venues.

The Arts Council England funding comes after the organisation also contributed £96,000 to the 2024 event.

The full schedule for this year is yet to be revealed, but already confirmed are:

Inspirate’s Ancient Giants, bringing large-scale storytelling to the streets;

local favourites Magical Story Jars and Let’s Grow Preston, offering family-friendly creative activities;

a brand-new piece from Raggle Taggle Arts, entitled Rhythm of the Vardo, combining music, storytelling and performance.

More details and regular updates can be found at the festival’s website - www.lancsencounter.co.uk