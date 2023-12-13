Age UK Lancashire launches Christmas tree collection to help local environment
As the festive season approaches and more people buy their Christmas trees, Age UK Lancashire is asking people to book their Christmas tree(s) to be collected.
This year, the Christmas tree collection will take place on January 6 and 7 , offering a hassle-free solution for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees while contributing to a meaningful cause. A dedicated team of volunteers will pick up your Christmas tree from your doorstep on the date you choose. Collections will take place in the East of Lancashire covering Ribble Valley, Great Harwood, Rishton, Accrington, Altham, Oswaldtwistle.
The initiative not only promotes environmental responsibility by recycling trees but also plays a crucial role in supporting the organisation’s mission to enhance the lives of older people in Lancashire by giving a minimum donation of £10 for a collection.
In January 2023, Age UK Lancashire collected over 100 Christmas Trees which went towards the restoration of Hasgill Beck’s Banks, near Gisburn Forest. The Hasgill brash bundling project aims to combat severe erosion and enhance the natural beauty and biodiversity of the area.
To book your Christmas tree Collection visit https://bit.ly/AUKLXmasTreeBooking2023