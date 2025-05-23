Affordable Performance Bikes Up for Grabs at Accrington Pre-Loved Bike Event
Organised by Active Cycles, a community bike shop created by Active Lancashire, the event will showcase a wide range of expertly restored retro, performance and road bikes at accessible prices. Visitors can also browse a selection of quality bike parts, including saddles, pedals, and frames—ideal for maintenance, repairs, or upcycling projects.
Active Cycles supports individuals across Lancashire by helping them access sustainable and affordable transport while promoting physical activity and wellbeing. Through donations and refurbishments, the project provides quality bikes to people who need them most—whether it’s for commuting, staying active, or simply enjoying the freedom of cycling.
Whether you're an experienced rider looking for a second bike or a newcomer eager to start cycling without the upfront expense, this event has something for everyone.
Refreshments will be provided throughout the day, making it a perfect pit stop for weekend shoppers and cycle lovers alike.
For more information about Active Cycles, visit: www.activelancashire.org.uk/projects/Active-Cycles