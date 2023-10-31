A Warm Welcome Space is opening for everyone at St Martin's Parish Hall, in Fulwood, Preston.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Broughton Parish has joined the national Warm Welcome Campaign, a movement for good that exists to turn poverty and isolation into warmth and welcome through the power of local warm spaces like ours. Over 14.4 million people live in poverty in the UK and over seven million people experience chronic loneliness. Poverty can compound isolation and loneliness and prevent people from connecting with others. The rising cost-of-living means that vulnerable people may struggle to keep warm. The dark evenings and cold winter months can be challenging for everyone. The winter is especially tough on people who feel lonely and isolated, and for anyone who can’t afford to keep heat their homes.
Activities include a warm safe space, unlimited free warm drinks and free hot food, access to free WiFi and device charging, cards, dominoes, board games, jigsaws, movies or just a quiet space or a good natter. Support and sign posting will also be available.
Broughton Parish are here to offer everyone a warm, welcoming, free and safe space to anyone, regardless of age, background or circumstance. No need to book, just turn up… stay all day or pop in for an hour, at St Martin’s Parish Hall, Broadway, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9TH, Thursdays from 11am-4pm.
We look forward to welcoming you.
For more information: