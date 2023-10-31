A Warm Welcome Space is opening for everyone at St Martin's Parish Hall, in Fulwood, Preston.

Broughton Parish has joined the national Warm Welcome Campaign, a movement for good that exists to turn poverty and isolation into warmth and welcome through the power of local warm spaces like ours. Over 14.4 million people live in poverty in the UK and over seven million people experience chronic loneliness. Poverty can compound isolation and loneliness and prevent people from connecting with others. The rising cost-of-living means that vulnerable people may struggle to keep warm. The dark evenings and cold winter months can be challenging for everyone. The winter is especially tough on people who feel lonely and isolated, and for anyone who can’t afford to keep heat their homes.