A Touch of Poland in Preston – Community, Culture, and Celebration

Last Sunday, the Polish Club at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Preston became a vibrant hub of cultural pride and community spirit, as locals gathered to celebrate Polish Heritage Day. Organised by Bridge Over Borders, the event offered a joyful and moving tribute to Polish history, traditions, and the people who continue to keep them alive abroad.

Blessed with perfect weather, visitors immersed themselves in a programme filled with meaningful encounters and engaging activities. Among the highlights was a meeting with actor Jacek Rozenek, who, alongside his wife Maria, spent the day speaking with attendees and taking part in the festivities. The audience also had the opportunity to meet Mateusz Kołdun from the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk, who presented the documentary “Była Sobie Piosenka”, a touching film about the iconic wartime song “Czerwone Maki”. After the screening, the creators held a conversation with the audience, deepening the film's emotional impact.

Travel enthusiasts were treated to an inspiring talk by globetrotters Magdalena and Sergiusz Pinkwart, who shared clever ways to travel affordably and spoke warmly about their experiences exploring the world. The cultural programme also featured a moving recital by Kate S and two complementary exhibitions: a historical display and a children’s art competition. Young artists explored powerful themes including the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the millennium of the Polish Kingdom, with winners receiving awards in a heartfelt ceremony.

Throughout the day, children enjoyed a variety of attractions, including a bouncy castle, face painting, and games organised by local scouts and cubs. An educational element was added through a hands-on demonstration by the first aid team and a visit from the Fire Brigade, who allowed children to explore their vehicle and learn essential safety skills. Later in the evening, the festivities ended in true Polish style — with sausages roasted over a small campfire, bringing everyone together in a cosy and joyful atmosphere.

Scenes from the Polish Heritage Day celebration at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Preston — a day filled with tradition, community spirit, and joyful moments for all generations.

A wide group of supporters and volunteers helped make the day such a success. In a statement following the event, organiser Maciej Serocki expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying:

“Thank you to all the volunteers and individuals who selflessly contributed to the organisation of this celebration of ours, far from home.”

With its broad support and rich cultural programme, the event was not only a tribute to Polish heritage, but also a celebration of unity, resilience, and pride — a reminder of the strength and vitality of a community, even when far from home.