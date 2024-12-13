A night of classic soul at The New Continental in Preston
There ain't no party like a Soul Feds party and you are invited!
Award winning The Soul Federation will be performing Classic Soul, Northern Soul, Blues Brothers and more at The New Continental on South Meadow Lane in Preston this Saturday, getting you moving and grooving.
These 10 people have set dance floors alight across the North West since 2017, rebooked by every venue they played.
This is a great event for your Christmas parties and gatherings!
The authentic sound of a horn section – trumpet, sax, trombone, two female backing vocals, male lead singer, keys, percussion, rhythm and bass guitars makes them ideal for a great night of dancing and entertainment.
Come get your Christmas groove on with THE SOUL FEDERATION on Saturday 14 December!
Part-seated - all dancin’!
Doors open at 8pm - tickets are £10 advance or £12 on the door.
GET TICKETS HERE! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Soul-Federation.../40135655/