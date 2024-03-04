A new production of Betty Blue Eyes is coming to Preston!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Betty Blue Eyes, inspired by the renowned film 'A Private Function' featuring Michael Palin and Maggie Smith, enjoyed a brief stint in the West End in 2011 with Reece Sheersmith and Sarah Lancashire in the lead roles.

This comedic musical is a 'Smash-Hit,' transporting audiences to post-war 1947 Yorkshire, where a determined community aims to celebrate Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Royal Wedding with a banquet, despite the challenges posed by an enthusiastic meat inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catch the eagerly anticipated production at UCLan's St Peter's Arts Centre from March 20th to 23rd. Don't miss the chance to witness five unforgettable performances.

Betty Blue Eyes Logo Created By Student Connor Hendricks

The production, replete with eccentric characters like Gilbert Chilvers (Connor Hendricks) and his wife Joyce (Pippa Lane), unfolds the tale of an odd couple, an obsessive meat inspector (Michael Kerr), a ravenous senior (Harriet Massy), Three Councilmen (Alex Shimbles, Samuel Miller and David McKenna) and a quirky assortment of important individuals. (Rachel Heap, Miya Bamber, Jessica Beaumont, Isabelle Melling, Chloe Lovatt, Megan Cant, Emily Griffiths, Emma Barry, Emma Davies, Crystal Talbot, Darcie Quilligan, Anya-Grace Fawcett and Aoife Mulgrew.)

Noteworthy is the star of the show, Betty the pig, brought to life by Millie Evans.

With only four intense weeks of rehearsal, handmade props, found costumes, and unwavering dedication, this promises to be an unmissable production!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical is under the musical direction of Mark Goggins, head of the course, known for his work in productions like Wicked and Disney's The Lion King, and choreographed by the talented Emma Kay.