A new chapter for The Walton Fox: Pub reopens with stunning transformation

With work commencing on The Walton Fox, the popular Preston pub has received a complete transformation with changes to both the pub’s interior and exterior.

The refreshed design honours the historic charm and scenic setting of The Walton Fox, while introducing a bright, contemporary touch to the pub.

Among the notable changes, are a refreshed dining area, revamped beer garden, new sophisticated interiors, and plush, comfy furniture to give The Walton Fox the perfect country pub aesthetic. The pub can host up to 56 covers inside in the bar area and 123 covers in the restaurant and 120 covers outside for both lunch and dinner making it perfect for getting together with friends and family. There is also a dining area that can be hired for private parties and can seat up to 30 people making it ideal for anniversaries and birthdays.

Along with a new appearance, The Walton Fox is also offering a revamped menu featuring an exciting selection of dishes. Guests can enjoy Signature Skewers, including Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Breast, Garlic King Prawns, Grilled Halloumi & Aubergine, and Tender Lamb Rump. For those looking for hearty favourites, the menu also includes a flavourful Katsu Chicken Rice Bowl and a classic Chicken Parmigiana.

In addition to the revamped menu, Asahi lager is being introduced. The crisp, refreshing larger is the perfect addition to any meal and will be one of the many drinks available in The Walton Fox’s well-stocked bar along with cask ales, fine wines, and British gin.

Historically, The Walton Fox sits on the site of the 1648 battle between the Duke of Hamilton and the Parliamentarians, led by Oliver Cromwell. To this day, the pub proudly serves as a central hub for the local community and continues to welcome furry friends, with dog treats and water available on request, making it the perfect pit stop for dog owners, before, during, or after a leisurely country walk. The Walton Fox’s heritage makes it the perfect, rustic pub for historians and ramblers alike.

General Manager, Lindsay Campbell who has been at the pub for 6 years said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both our returning guests and newcomers to experience The Walton Fox new, updated look.”

“Whether you're after a charming setting to enjoy high-quality dining or a warm corner by the fire to enjoy with a drink, our pub has something for everyone. The Walton Fox is the ideal place to make memories with family and friends, whether you’re just popping in for a pint after a country walk or a meal to celebrate a wedding anniversary.”

“Our beautiful, historical surroundings also provide the perfect backdrop for savouring the hearty, seasonal yet classic British pub-food on our menu and the hand-picked cask ales and fine wines served at our bar. All served by our fantastic, customer friendly team.”

To reserve a table at the new look The Walton Fox, visit: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/north-west/thewaltonfoxbamberbridge#/