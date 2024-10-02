A live Empowerment Event in Preston for EPIC Entrepreneurs : Dream Builders and World Changers
Dream Builders and World Changers is the brainchild of Michelle Thomas, a "cake-obsessed happiness expert" and founder of The Happy Business Club. Michelle, who also runs a digital magazine, The Happy Business Express and a YouTube show called Experts Eating Cake, is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs by offering them not just business strategies but a way to thrive personally and professionally.
“I’ve always believed that business should be more than numbers and hard work—it should also be joyful, fun, and fulfilling. This event is about connecting like-minded, heart-led business owners who want to do business differently. We’re creating a community of epic entrepreneurs who are ready to bring energy and resilience into their work, even in the face of challenges,” said Michelle Thomas.
The event will feature four dynamic live speakers and workshops that cover key areas essential to business success: money, self belief, health and vitality, community. Attendees will leave with practical tools to improve their businesses and their personal well-being. The event also promises ample networking opportunities, a welcoming reception area, all-day catering, and an inclusive, sensory-friendly environment with a quiet room for those needing a break.
Featured Speakers:
- Lou Parker – Creator of Brain, Body, Soul, Neuroscientist, NLP trainer, and motivational speaker, discussing how to turn failure into success by hacking the brain.
- Louisa Willcox – CEO of Let’s Get Wealthy and Finance mentor, sharing strategies for building financially futureproofed businesses.
- Alison Randle – Founder of Smart Prospects and Embodiment Coach, helping entrepreneurs manage their energy and calm their nervous systems for business growth.
- Michelle Thomas – CEO of The Happy Business Club and Happiness expert, talking about building a rock solid foundation of people who will support you on your journey.
This event is ideal for small business owners who want to build unshakeable resilience, connect with other heart-led entrepreneurs, and have fun while learning.
Location: Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
For more information or to book tickets, visit https://thehappybusinessclub.co.uk/dream-builders-and-world-changers-experience or contact Michelle Thomas at [email protected] .
About The Happy Business Club
Founded by Michelle Thomas, The Happy Business Club is dedicated to helping small business owners embrace joy, fun, and connection as core values in their entrepreneurial journeys. Through live events, digital resources, and a strong community, the Club empowers entrepreneurs to create sustainable, purpose-driven businesses.
